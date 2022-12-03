'Sharp Pain Through My Chest': Ricky Ponting Narrates Heart Scare Ordeal During Commentary

Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting on Friday suffered heart complications while commentating during the first Test match between Australia and West Indies.

Ponting was rushed to the hospital after he complained of chest pain. The 47-year-old received treatment at the hospital and was discharged later in the evening following which he recovered at his hotel room and returned to the commentary box on Day 4 of the Test match.

'Got sharp pains through my chest'

On Saturday, Ponting shared his ordeal of suffering a heart scare, where he described his experience as "short, sharp pains through my chest". The two-time World Cup-winning captain said he tried to stretch it out and get rid of the pain and did not give away too much when he was on air. Ponting further added that he had a couple of those incidents in a short span of time following which he got up and went to the back of the commentary box, where he got dizzy and grabbed the bench for support.

Ponting said he mentioned the pains to Justin Langer and Chris Jones, who took him straight away to the Australian team doctor. Ponting was then sent to the hospital for an examination, where he received treatment.

"I probably scared a lot of people yesterday and had a little scary moment for myself to be honest. I was sitting in the comms box halfway through the stint and got a couple of really short, sharp pains through my chest. I tried to stretch it out and get rid of it and probably did not give too much away when I was on air. But I had a couple of those sort of incidents, got through the stint, got up, went to walk to the back of the commentary box and got a bit light-hearted and dizzy and grabbed the bench," Ponting was quoted as saying to Sydney Morning Herald.

"I mentioned to JL on the way out, he was commentating with me, that I had these pains in my chest. Chris Jones heard me as well, and basically, those two just grabbed me straight away and got me out of there, and 10 or 15 minutes later I was in the hospital getting the best treatment I possibly could. I feel great this morning, I am all shiny and new. But I think the bottom line is the fact I was willing to share it ... as people of our age we are probably a little bit reluctant to share much and talk much about our health especially, and that is really a good learning curve for me yesterday, especially with what's happened over the last 12 or 18 months with really close people around us," he added.

Ponting played 168 Tests and 375 ODIs for his country and scored 13,378 and 13,704 runs at averages of 51.85 and 42.03, respectively.

Image: IPL