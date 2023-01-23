Former Team India fielding coach R Sridhar recently shared some of the moments from Team India and its dressing room in his book 'Coaching Beyond: My Days with the Indian Cricket Team'. The book seems to be full of anecdotes and revelations which is also giving the readers an inside sneak peek into the Indian dressing room.

The most recent revelation that has come to notice from the book is from the 2018 ODI series when India toured England and during a match of the series, head coach Ravi Shastri was left furious for MS Dhoni's sluggish knock.

During India's tour of England 2018 Team India played 5 tests, 3 T20I's and 3 ODI's. Team India started the tour on a high by winning the T20 series 2-1 and also carried the momentum in the first ODI and won it by a margin of 8 wickets, chasing 269. England fought back in the second ODI and won by a big margin of 86 runs.

Recalling the match, Sridhar revealed that Head Coach Ravi Shastri cared less about the margin Team India lost the match but was more regarding the approach MS Dhoni showed while chasing the target.

England had set Team India a target of 323 courtesy Joe Root's 113 run knock. This was also the match which gave fire to the 'bat drop' controversy. India were in total control of the match when Virat Kohli and Suresh Raina stiched a 80 run partnership but as soon as they got out within the space of five overs Team India started to lose control. Hardik Pandya also got out for 21 during this phase. This left all the burden on MS Dhoni as Team India still had to chase down 133 off 66 balls.

'We were all thrilled for him'

"We were in the hunt when Virat and Suresh Raina were batting, but as we lost wickets, MS was left with only the bowlers for company going into the last 10 overs. Uncharacteristically, he shut shop, and even though our required rate in the last 10 was nearly 13 and over, we only managed some 20 runs in the next six overs. That was the innings when MS got to 10,000 ODI runs, a very significant milestone. We were all thrilled for him, but we also wanted to know why he hadn't made even a token attempt at the target", Sridhar told in his book.

Dhoni scored 37 runs off 59 balls in that match as Team India were folded for 236 runs. Sridhar further said that Shastri was not unhappy with Team India's defeat but was disappointed with the approach that MS showed while chasing the target. Sridhar talked about the fierce speech that Shastri gave after the match as the speech also gave a straight message to MS Dhoni.

"Ravi, meanwhile, was seething. He was furious not because we lost by 86 runs, but how we lost the game, how we went down without putting up a fight. We didn't go for the target, we didn't go down throwing a punch, we just went down tamely The head coach wasn't going to let that one sail harmlessly by," he added.

"The decider was in Headingley, and we had a team meeting the previous day. The entire squad was in attendance, including all members of the support staff, and I knew Ravi was going to make a strong point. He was at his loudest and fiercest as he said, 'No matter who you may be, there should not be another occasion when we lose a match not trying to win it. It will not happen under my watch. And if anyone does it, that will be the last bloody game of cricket they will play under my watch. You can lose a cricket game, no shame in that, but you will not lose like this," Sridhar pointed out in his book.

MS Dhoni is one the most successful captains in cricketing history and we can never forget his contribution to Indian cricket. MS has won us many matches that we had almost lost including the 2011 World Cup final.

It feels like R Sridhar has a lot more stories under his bag and will also share them with us in the near future.