Shastri Hails 'Palghar Express' Shardul Thakur After Day 2 Heroics Against Proteas Batters

Former Indian head coach Ravi Shastri has heaped praises on Shardul Thakur for his effort against South Africa on Tuesday, January 4. Thakur’s stellar show in the second innings of India vs South Africa second Test match of the three-match series, being played at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg became the biggest talking point on Day 2 of the match. The 30-year-old cricketer returned with the figures of 7/61 after bowling 17.5 overs in the Proteas first batting innings and helped India in restricting SA for the total of 229 runs, with a lead of just 27 runs.

Ravi Shastri praises Shardul Thakur

Meanwhile, Shastri took to his official Twitter handle on Wednesday and said, “Dhul the bull has a ring to it. The Palgar express lights up the Bullring in style @imShard #SAvIND #TestCricket”. Shardul’s performance has been heavily appreciated as he took wickets with the old ball and lead the bowling line-up already consisting of experienced campaigners like Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami. Shami earlier contributed with the first wicket for India in the innings on Day 1, before taking another on Day 2.

Dhul the bull has a ring to it. The Palgar express lights up the Bullring in style @imShard #SAvIND #TestCricket pic.twitter.com/ZI0AZrdVEb — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) January 5, 2022

What else happened on Day 2 of the Johannesburg Test?

While Shami finished with the figures of 2/52 after bowling 21 overs, Bumrah took one wicket by bowling out Keshav Maharaj on the score of 21 runs, while Thakur continued chipping wickets from the other end. In the meantime, India earlier scored 202 runs in their first innings and trailed by 27 runs after sending back the entire Proteas batting line up on Day 2. In the third innings of the match, Indian skipper KL Rahul went back to the pavilion on the score of eight runs off 21 balls, as Mayank Agarwal hit 23 runs off 37 balls with the help of five boundaries, before getting out.

The day’s play ended with India scoring 85 runs with the loss of two wickets, while Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane remained unbeaten on 35 runs off 42 balls and 11 runs off 22 balls respectively. India will start the third day with a lead of 58 runs and will now look to bat for three to four sessions at least. Pujara and Rahane have the perfect opportunity to silence their critics and set a strong fourth innings target.

(Image: AP)