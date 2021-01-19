Shastri, Rahane Open Up On India's 'toughest Tour Ever'; Look Back At Historic Gabba Win

Reflecting upon the historic win at Gabba and retaining the Border Gavaskar Trophy, Team India Head Coach Ravi Shastri has remarked that this has been the 'toughest tour' for the Men in Blue ever. Citing the bio-bubble restrictions, COVID-19 fear and multiple injuries faced, Shastri stated that there is no other tour that even comes closer to this one Down Under. While the Head Coach lauded the youngsters, stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane for leading the injury-hit team, he also had a special mention for Virat Kohli for imparting his strong character to the Men in Blue.

Speaking at the post-match press conferences, Shastri looked back at the team marred with injuries and spoke of how Rahane led the team with a comparatively inexperienced bowling attack.

"We were left with no choices. We had no one left in the squad when the final Test started. If you look at the bowling attack of the previous tour when India beat Australia, there is not a single bowler from that squad. It was important to keep the self-belief going. I think Ajinkya did a great job by being calm, composed and taking everything in his stride. It is not easy as a captain to go out with a bowling attack with just three matches old," he said.

When asked if the team had thoughts of going for the draw before the play on the final day, Shastri said, "Right from the beginning - we had a chat - we said let's play normal cricket. Don't try and manufacture something. Then if you get the opportunity and have wickets then you can think of it. The innings Gill played really set the platform. It was an outstanding innings. He got the momentum going and then there was Rishabh Pant, you cannot change his mindset. In his mind, he was always chasing. He kept looking at the scoreboard."

'I got emotional'

Meanwhile, stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane echoed Shastri's thought and also revealed that he too was emotional after the win. "I got emotional, I am not someone who has tears in my ears but I had. Because this is unreal. What these guys have pulled off will go down in history as one of the greatest Test series ever played," Shastri said as he shared the space with Rahane.

Acknowledging the gutsy comeback after the humiliating loss in the first Test at Adelaide, Rahane said, "It means a lot to us. I don't know how to describe this, but our boys showed a lot of character and determination after the Adelaide Test."

"The conversation between Pujara and me was that he would bat normal, and I would take it on. Credit to Pujara, the way he handled the pressure was magnificent. Rishabh and Washington were very good at the end. Taking 20 wickets was the key, so we opted for five bowlers. Sundar brought the balance in place of (Ravindra) Jadeja. The intention was clear to play five bowlers," he added.

India create history at Gabba

India created history at the Gabba on Tuesday after defeating Australia in the 4th Test thereby ending Australia's 31 Test unbeaten streak in Brisbane. Rishabh Pant and Washington Sundar went all guns blazing in the final session to help India chase down the mammoth 326-run target set by Australia. Wicketkeeper-batsmen Rishabh Pant kept the momentum going for India after Pujara's dismissal and held his nerve to get the visitors across the line. With the win at Brisbane, India now find themselves within visible distance of reaching the World Test Championships finals scheduled to be held at Lords, England.

A valiant Cheteshwar Pujara stood firm like a wall before a relentless Aussie bowling attack, facing 211 deliveries and scoring 52 runs before being dismissed. Rishabh Pant then took it upon himself to get India across the line, finishing the match with a 89-run knock laced with nine boundaries and one maximum. Washington Sundar scored a quickfire 22-run knock towards the end of the run-chase after whih Rishabh Pant finished the game in style with a boundary.

