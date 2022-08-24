Shastri's Bold Take On IND Vs ENG; 'India Would Have Won Test Had I Gone To Dressing Room'

Ahead of the Asia Cup 2022 that is set to begin in less than a week, former India head coach Ravi Shastri has stated that had he not been diagnosed with COVID last year, the team would have not only played the fifth and final Test against England but would have also won it. Since Shastri's COVID positive test cast aspersions on his close contacts in the team, both the England Cricket Board (ECB) and the BCCI mutually decided to postpone the fifth and final IND vs ENG Test.

Shastri gives his take on IND vs ENG 5th Test

While speaking at a press conference organized by Star Sports ahead of the Asia Cup 2022 tournament, Ravi Shastri said, "When I had COVID last year, I could have gone into the dressing room in 6-7 days. And I promise you if I had gone to the dressing room in 6-7 days, India would have played that Test match at Old Trafford and won it."

Shastri was the first person in the Indian camp to have been infected by the virus before team physiotherapist Yogesh Parmar also returned with a positive case. Soon things got serious as several Indian stars, including Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ravindra Jadeja and Ishant Sharma were deemed close contacts.

Eventually, both the ECB and the BCCI decided to postpone the fifth and final India vs England Test, a match that was held this year. England went on to win the match by seven wickets and levelled the series at 2-2. Shastri is confident things would have been different had this match taken place last year when he was still the coach.

Shastri happy with India's approach under Dravid

While speaking at the same press conference, Ravi Shastri said, "They should not change the approach (they have shown of late). Even when I was the coach we discussed that we were a bit timid at the top considering the players we had down the order. It is the right approach. You will lose a few games in between but if you start winning with this approach you can take that confidence in big games and use the same tactics."