Shaun Marsh To Play SCG Test Against India? Absence From BBL Game Raises Speculations

The Aaron Finch-led Melbourne Renegades lost to the Adelaide Strikers by 60 runs at the Adelaide Oval on Tuesday, January 5. The defeat was the seventh for the Renegades out of their eight fixtures so far in the ongoing Big Bash League 2020-21 (BBL 2020-21) season. Interestingly, Shaun Marsh, one of the veterans of the tournament, was not included in the Melbourne Renegades’ playing XI which raised several speculations of the cricketer joining the Australian squad for their Test series against India.

BBL 2020-21: Adelaide Strikers hammer Melbourne Renegades in Match No. 29

The @StrikersBBL pick up some serious momentum with the ball, and send the 'Gades packing! #BBL10 pic.twitter.com/whtV0FTMeW — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 5, 2021

India vs Australia 3rd Test: Is Shaun Marsh joining Australian squad?

The Australian team management is in the process of making several changes in their playing XI for the upcoming third Test match against India. Quite recently, they dropped Joe Burns from their squad after his twin batting failures in the Boxing Day Test match. Moreover, seasoned opener David Warner is set to make a comeback into the side after his partial recovery from injury, while Victorian batting prodigy Will Pucovski is likely to make his Test debut at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

Amidst all the changes within the playing XI, several cricket fans speculated that Shaun Marsh will also be joining the Australian camp in time for the New Year Test match. Before the recently-concluded BBL 2020-21 game between the Melbourne Renegades and the Adelaide Strikers, Marsh’s name was missing from the Renegades’ playing XI. Here is a look at the playing XI of the Aaron Finch-led Melbourne Renegades along with some of the fans reacting to the absence of Shaun Marsh.

No Peter. Sad times.



But the upside: We get a look at a few Renegades on the rise.#FinalXI | #GETONRED pic.twitter.com/7sst8OoumH — Melbourne Renegades (@RenegadesBBL) January 5, 2021

Where's marsh? — Bhargav Prashanth (@RealPrashanth66) January 5, 2021

Marsh ??😀 — MKazim Kharmangi (@MKazim399) January 5, 2021

As it turns out, Shaun Marsh is on a leave of absence to join his wife Rebecca Marsh. Rebecca, a Channel 7 journalist, is currently pregnant as the couple are expecting a baby boy soon.

India vs Australia 3rd Test updates and live streaming

For the India vs Australia 3rd Test live telecast in India, fans can tune in to the Sony Pictures Sports Network (SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 3 and SONY SIX). Meanwhile, for India vs Australia live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the BCCI and Cricket Australia. The live streaming of the match is also available for fans on the SonyLIV app. The India vs Australia 3rd Test is set to be played at the SCG between January 7 and 11.

