Proteas Great Shaun Pollock Says Javagal Srinath Did Not Get His Due Credit

Former South African skipper and all-rounder Shaun Pollock has said that ex-Indian speedster Javagal Srinath was one of the best as well as the finest bowlers but did not get the credit that he deserved. Srinath has helped India win many matches by making the ball talk and also had the ability of picking up wickets on any conditions either home or away.

'Did not get credit'; Shaun Pollock

During a recent interaction with West Indies legend Michael Holding and veteran English pacer Stuart Broad, Pollock said that the Srinath did not get the credit that he deserved. The South African great also went on to add that there were many great fast bowlers in his era who had made a lethal combination which included the likes of Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis for Pakistan and Curtly Ambrose and Courtney Walsh for West Indies and Glenn McGrath and Brett Lee for Australia. He further added that the English duo of James Anderson and Stuart Broad are one of the best bowling pairs in modern-day cricket.

