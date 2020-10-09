Sheffield Shield SAU Vs WAU Live Streaming In India, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

Southern Australia will take on Western Australia in the second game of the Sheffield Shield. The match will be played on Saturday, October 10, 2020. Here's the Sheffield Shield SAU vs WAU live streaming details, schedule, preview, team news, pitch, weather report and other details of the match.

Sheffield Shield SAU vs WAU live streaming details

There will be no broadcast for the Sheffield Shield in India. But the SAU vs WAU live scores will be provided on the social media handles of the two teams. Besides, the SAU vs WAU live streaming will be done by Kayo Sports as well as the official website of Australian cricket. Here are the other SAU vs WAU live streaming details:

Venue: Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide

SAU vs WAU live streaming date: Saturday, October 10, 2020

SAU vs WAU live streaming time: 6 am IST

Sheffield Shield SAU vs WAU live streaming and preview

We're delighted to announce that the opening four rounds of the Marsh Sheffield Shield will be live streamed on @kayosports, @cricketcomau and the CA Live app. Play kicks off in South Australia this Saturday!



Details: https://t.co/aUhZK2LvxZ pic.twitter.com/JggQkIswhn — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) October 7, 2020

The Sheffield Shield will kick off on Saturday despite the coronavirus pandemic that has gripped the world, The opening four rounds of the tournament will be played in South Australia. The remaining of the 10-round competition will be played in 2021. The domestic season will be stretched as late as April next year, with an assessment on the safety and health of the players to be undertaken every two weeks.

Sheffield Shield SAU vs WAU live streaming and team news

Southern Australia: Wes Agar, Travis Head (C), Henry Hunt, Harry Nielsen, Tom Cooper, Callum Ferguson, Lloyd Pope, Nick Winter, Chadd Sayers, Brad Davis, Conor McInerney, Jake Weatherald, Cameron Valente, Luke Robins, Liam Scott, Kane Richardson

Western Australia: Cameron Gannon, Cameron Green, Liam Guthrie, Ashton Agar, Cameron Bancroft, Hilton Cartwright, Aaron Hardie, David Moody, Lance Morris, Joel Paris, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kelly, Shaun Marsh, D Arcy Short, Ashton Turner, Sam Whiteman, Corey Rocchiccioli

Sheffield Shield pitch and weather report

Accuweather suggests that the temperature will hover in the range of 19 degrees Celsius, while the day is expected to be sunny. There are absolutely no chances of rain or thunderstorm during the course of the game. The Adelaide pitch is likely to favour the batting side and the team winning the toss will likely to bat first.

