Sheffield Shield Match Postponed Over Possible COVID-19 Infection In Victoria Camp

The Sheffield Shield match between the Victorian cricket team and the New South Wales cricket team has been postponed with news coming out about one of the members of the Victorian team possibly contracting COVID-19.

The Victorian cricket team is currently self-isolating while analysis and investigation take place. The news about the COVID-19 case came out a little more than an hour before the start of the Sheffield Shield match. The match would also have been New South Wales cricketer Peter Nevill's 100th Shield game making him just the fourth man to achieve the feat.

Will Sutherland's COVID-19 test to be analysed

According to a report by Fox Sports, Will Sutherland has possibly contracted COVID-19, with his test results needing further analysis. As per the report, the Victorian team is currently self-isolating while analysis and investigation take place. The report further states that Sutherland attended a house party over the weekend where more than a dozen people have since tested positive. The cricketer was at the party for a short period of time and his reports had come negative on multiple occasions. However, Sutherland felt unwell this week despite testing negative.

Cricket Australia said in a statement, "The Marsh Sheffield Shield match between New South Wales and Victoria at the Sydney Cricket Ground, scheduled to begin today, has been postponed due to a possible COVID-19 case in the Victorian side. In the course of routine COVID-19 testing, Will Sutherland has returned a test result that requires further analysis. The Victorian team is currently self-isolating while this analysis and investigation takes place. Cricket Australia will provide further updates in due course".

Previous cases of COVID-19 during Sheffield Shield season

According to cricket.com.au, this is the second time this season that the start of a Shield game has been scrapped on the morning of the match. Earlier the match between Queensland and Tasmania in September was called off after cases of community transmission were confirmed in Brisbane, sparking fears that the Tigers squad would not be able to return home due to a border closure.

It was scheduled to be the first match since the introduction of the Hodge-Matthews Trophy, a perpetual trophy named after past greats Brad Hodge and Greg Matthews, which the two sides will play for whenever they meet in the Shield.