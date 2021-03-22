Sheffield Shield Queensland Vs South Australia Live Stream, Pitch, Weather Report, Preview

Queensland (QUN) will go up against South Australia (SAU) in the upcoming match of the Sheffield Shield on Tuesday, March 23 at 11:00 AM local time (5:30 AM IST). The match will be played at the Ian Healy Oval in Wavell Heights, Australia. Here is our Queensland vs South Australia prediction, information on how to watch Queensland vs South Australia live in India and where to catch Queensland vs South Australia live scores.

Queensland vs South Australia Dream11 prediction: Queensland vs South Australia Dream11 preview

Queensland are currently leading the Sheffield Shield standings with 29 points. Usman Khawaja and team have played six games so far in the tournament, winning three and losing one (two N/R). South Australia, on the other hand, are at the basement (6th) spot of the table with 9 points and a win-loss record of 0-3 (3 N/R).

Queensland vs South Australia live streaming: Queensland vs South Australia prediction

Considering the recent run of form of the contesting teams, our QUN vs SAU Dream11 prediction is that Queensland will come out on top in this contest.

Queensland vs South Australia live streaming: How to watch Queensland vs South Australia live scores?

There will be no broadcast for the Sheffield Shield in India. But the Queensland vs South Australia live scores will be provided on the social media handles of the two teams. Besides, the Queensland vs South Australia live streaming will be done by Kayo Sports as well as the official website of Australian cricket.

Date: Tuesday, March 23, 2021

Time: 11:00 AM local time, 5:30 AM IST

Venue: Ian Healy Oval, Wavell Heights, Australia

Sheffield Shield 2021 live in India: Queensland vs South Australia pitch report and weather forecast

AccuWeather predicts light shower for the encounter as the temperature is expected to be around 23 degrees Celcius, with winds blowing at 17 km/h. The pitch at the Ian Healy Oval is a boon for both batsmen and bowlers and is expected to remain the same in the upcoming encounter.

Sheffield Shield 2021 live in India: Queensland vs South Australia squads

Queensland vs South Australia live scores: Queensland squad

Joe Burns, Marnus Labuschagne, Usman Khawaja (c), Jack Wildermuth, Michael Neser, Matt Renshaw, Mark Steketee, Sam Heazlett, Mitchell Swepson, Jimmy Peirson, Brendan Doggett, Bryce Street, Billy Stanlake, Xavier Bartlett, Lachlan Pfeffer, Nathan McSweeney, Matthew Kuhnemann, Max Bryant, Blake Edwards, Corey Hunter, Matthew Willans, Connor Sully, Benji Floros, Jack Wood, Jack Clayton

Queensland vs South Australia live scores: South Australia squad

Callum Ferguson, Tom Cooper, Travis Head (c), Chadd Sayers, Joe Mennie, Jake Lehmann, Jake Weatherald, Daniel Worrall, Alex Carey, Kane Richardson, William Bosisto, Harry Nielsen, Nick Winter, Henry Hunt, Conor McInerney, Wes Agar, Cameron Valente, Lloyd Pope, Liam Scott, David Grant, Luke Robins, Brad Davis, Daniel Drew, Joe Medew-Ewen, Spencer Johnson, Corey Kelly, Jacob Dickman, Thomas Kelly, Tim Oakley

Image Source: Queensland Cricket/ Twitter