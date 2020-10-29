Sheffield Shield Western Australia Vs Tasmania Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report

Western Australia (WAU) are all set to take on Tasmania (TAS) in the upcoming match of Sheffield Shield. The match will be played at the Park 25 No.2 in Adelaide, Australia. The WAU vs TAS live streaming is slated to begin at 5:30 AM IST on Friday, October 30, 2020. Here is our WAU vs TAS prediction, info on how to watch Sheffield Shield live in India and where to catch WAU vs TAS live scores.

WAU vs TAS live streaming: WAU vs TAS prediction and Sheffield Shield preview

By winning one out of their last two matches (1 draw), Western Australia are at the top of the Sheffield Shield 2020 points table. Tasmania, on the other hand, are at the third sport with one draw and one loss, coming from the hands of Queensland.

Sheffield Shield live streaming: WAU vs TAS live streaming details and Sheffield Shield live in India

There will be no broadcast for the Sheffield Shield in India. But the WAU vs TAS live scores will be provided on the social media handles of both the teams. Besides, the WAU vs TAS live streaming will be done by Kayo Sports as well as the official website of Australian cricket. Here are the other WAU vs TAS live streaming details:

Venue: Park 25 No.2 in Adelaide, Australia

WAU vs TAS live streaming date: Friday, October 30, 2020

WAU vs TAS live streaming time: 5:30 AM IST

WAU vs TAS live streaming: WAU vs TAS pitch and weather report

The weather in Adelaide on Friday is expected to be sunny as the temperature of the city will stay around 29 degrees Celsius. The Park 25 No. 2 in Adelaide has hosted a couple of matches this season and has been great assistance to both batsmen and spin bowlers.

WAU vs TAS live streaming: Squads for the WAU vs TAS match

WAU vs TAS live streaming: Western Australia squad

Shaun Marsh (c), Ashton Agar, Cameron Bancroft, Hilton Cartwright, Cameron Gannon, Cameron Green, Liam Guthrie, Aaron Hardie, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kelly, David Moody, Lance Morris, Liam O'Connor, Joel Paris, CJ Rocchiccioli, D'Arcy Short, Ashton Turner, Sam Whiteman

WAU vs TAS live streaming: Tasmania squad

Tim Paine, Tom Andrews, Gabe Bell, Jackson Bird, Alex Doolan, Jake Doran, Nathan Ellis, Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, Sam Rainbird, Peter Siddle, Jordan Silk, Matthew Wade, Charlie Wakim, T Ward, Beau Webster, Macalister Wright

Image Source: WACA_Cricket/ Twitter

