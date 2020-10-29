Sheffield Shield Western Australia Vs Tasmania Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report

IPL players earning millions, WC blind cricketers in extreme poverty: Sukhram Manjhi
Western Australia (WAU) are all set to take on Tasmania (TAS) in the upcoming match of Sheffield Shield. The match will be played at the Park 25 No.2 in Adelaide, Australia. The WAU vs TAS live streaming is slated to begin at 5:30 AM IST on Friday, October 30, 2020. Here is our WAU vs TAS prediction, info on how to watch Sheffield Shield live in India and where to catch WAU vs TAS live scores.
By winning one out of their last two matches (1 draw), Western Australia are at the top of the Sheffield Shield 2020 points table. Tasmania, on the other hand, are at the third sport with one draw and one loss, coming from the hands of Queensland.
There will be no broadcast for the Sheffield Shield in India. But the WAU vs TAS live scores will be provided on the social media handles of both the teams. Besides, the WAU vs TAS live streaming will be done by Kayo Sports as well as the official website of Australian cricket. Here are the other WAU vs TAS live streaming details:
The weather in Adelaide on Friday is expected to be sunny as the temperature of the city will stay around 29 degrees Celsius. The Park 25 No. 2 in Adelaide has hosted a couple of matches this season and has been great assistance to both batsmen and spin bowlers.
Shield squad is in! 👀 We take on Tassie tomorrow morning 💪— WACA (@WACA_Cricket) October 29, 2020
Watch live on @kayosports or https://t.co/iEvSg25Gzk 📱
More here >> https://t.co/PBPNeFmv95 #WESTISBEST pic.twitter.com/VTjaAHyXWr
Shaun Marsh (c), Ashton Agar, Cameron Bancroft, Hilton Cartwright, Cameron Gannon, Cameron Green, Liam Guthrie, Aaron Hardie, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kelly, David Moody, Lance Morris, Liam O'Connor, Joel Paris, CJ Rocchiccioli, D'Arcy Short, Ashton Turner, Sam Whiteman
Tim Paine, Tom Andrews, Gabe Bell, Jackson Bird, Alex Doolan, Jake Doran, Nathan Ellis, Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, Sam Rainbird, Peter Siddle, Jordan Silk, Matthew Wade, Charlie Wakim, T Ward, Beau Webster, Macalister Wright
