Sheldon Jackson Hits Out At Trolls Criticizing Him For Lauding Sunil Gavaskar's Commentary

Former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar recently found himself amidst a controversy due to a comment he made on Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma during Match 6 of the Dream11 IPL 2020 between Punjab and Bangalore. The Gavaskar comment on Anushka Sharma was misquoted on Twitter and the issue was blown out of proportion. The Sunil Gavaskar comment on Anushka Sharma didn't go down well with the Twitterati as they took to social media and slammed the Indian veteran.

ALSO READ | Amid Gavaskar comment on Anushka Sharma row, Irfan Pathan indicates blanket respect to Sunil Gavaskar

Sheldon Jackson gives befitting reply to a troller

In fact, Anushka Sharma also hit back at Sunil Gavaskar and sought an explanation from him for his choice of words. Sunil Gavaskar also came forward and clarified his stance on the matter saying that he didn't blame Anushka Sharma for Virat Kohli's failure and was just talking about the cricket they played during the India lockdown.

Meanwhile, Saurashtra batsman Sheldon Jackson was involved in a war of words on Twitter when he took to the micro-blogging site to express his admiration for Sunil Gavaskar's commentary. Sheldon Jackson heaped praise on Sunil Gavaskar saying that the former Indian cricketer's commentary is gold and there is so much to learn.

ALSO READ | BCCI to fly Indian players directly to Australia from Dubai post Dream11 IPL 2020 final?

sunil gavaskar sir's commentary is just Gold , so much to learn 👏🏻 — Sheldon Jackson (@ShelJackson27) September 30, 2020

However. one of the followers tried to troll Sheldon Jackson for not being able to make it to the Indian team yet. The Twitter user asked Sheldon Jackson to seek Sunil Gavaskar's blessing if he wants to break into the Indian team.

Need his blessings if you want to be part of Team India. — Sweetesh D'souza (@Sweetesh7) September 30, 2020

Sheldon Jackson wasn't having any of it as he hit back at the troller by giving a befitting reply. Sheldon Jackson said that he has his mother's blessings from the day he was born and he doesn't need anyone else's blessing. Sheldon Jackson also added that if his mother's blessings don't work, nothing will.

ALSO READ | Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 20 Mumbai vs Rajasthan: Steve Smith, Quinton de Kock lead H2H stats

Sheldon Jackson career stats

Sheldon Jackson, who is a wicketkeeper-batsman, has been a crucial part of the Saurashtra outfit in the domestic circuit for almost a decade. In 76 first-class matches, Jackson has scored 5,634 runs at a stunning average of 49.42 with 19 centuries and 27 half-centuries. The 34-year old was a part of the Saurashtra side that clinched the Ranji Trophy earlier this year.

In July 2020, Jackson moved from Saurashtra to Puducherry ahead of the 2020-21 Ranji Trophy. Jackson has also played in the IPL for Kolkata (2009-10 & 2015-17) and Bangalore (2014-15). The right-hander could only play four matches in the tournament where he scored 38 runs and took two catches.

Kolkata Dream11 IPL squad

Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Nitish Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Rinku Singh, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Shubman Gill, Siddhesh Lad, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakravarti, Rahul Tripathi, Nikhil Naik, Pravin Tambe, M Siddharth

ALSO READ | Dream11 IPL 2020 Mumbai vs Rajasthan pitch report and weather forecast for Abu Dhabi

SOURCE: SHELDON JACKSON INSTAGRAM

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.