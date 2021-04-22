Sheldon Jackson Ignores KKR Snub As Fanboy Moment With MS Dhoni Goes Viral; See Pictures

Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni is hailed as one of the greatest servants of Indian cricket by many. The ex-India captain has proved to be an inspiration for several wicketkeeper-batsmen over the years and a number of players been very vocal regarding their admiration for the accomplished cricketer. Sheldon Jackson, who is part of the KKR squad for the IPL 2021, was the latest one to express his fondness for MS Dhoni.

Sheldon Jackson takes MS Dhoni's autograph after the KKR vs CSK IPL 2021 clash

Saurashtra's 34-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman Sheldon Jackson is a domestic cricket veteran and has also been a part of the Indian Premier League across several seasons. The talented cricketer is currently plying his trade for the KKR franchise in the ongoing edition of the cash-rich league. While the right-hander is yet to play a single game in the T20 competition this year, he took an opportunity to interact with MS Dhoni after the KKR vs CSK clash.

Jackson took to his Instagram account after the match to share pictures with the CSK skipper. The player was visibly overwhelmed after meeting the champion CSK cricketer and also mentioned how he struggled to put words to describe the memorable moment. Dhoni was also seen signing an autograph on the KKR player's bat in one of the two pictures shared by Jackson.

KKR vs CSK scorecard

The Kolkata Knight Riders took on the Chennai Super Kings in the 15th match of the ongoing Indian Premier League at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday, April 21. Eoin Morgan won the toss for KKR and asked CSK to bat first on the surface. The Chennai batters put up a spectacular show in Mumbai as they enthralled cricket fans with a stunning batting performance.

Opening batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad roared back to form with a magnificent half-century against the KKR bowling attack. Fad du Plessis was the top performer with the bat for MS Dhoni and co. as he remained unbeaten on 95, whereas Gaikwad also contributed with 64 crucial runs at the top of the order. CSK posted an imposing total of 220 in the important fixture after Ravindra Jadeja's last-ball six.

While the KKR batters also put up a spectacular show in the game, they ultimately lost the contest by 18 runs. The side did not have an ideal start to their run-chase as their top-order failed to provide them with a promising start. However, Dinesh Karthik steadied the ship in the middle alongside Andre Russell, who also played his first impactful knock with the bat this season. Fast bowler Pat Cummins also showcased his batting prowess by slamming a blistering half-century in the match. Here is the KKR vs CSK scorecard summary -

CSK - 220/3 (20 overs) (Faf du Plessis - 95*, Ruturaj Gaikwad - 64) (Varun Chakravarthy 1-27, Sunil Narine 1-34)

KKR - 202/10 (19.1 overs) (Patt Cummins - 66*, Andre Russell - 54) (Deepak Chahar 4-29, Lungi Ngidi 2-28)

CSK won by 18 runs

MS Dhoni IPL 2021 journey so far

The MS Dhoni IPL 2021 campaign did not have an ideal start as the Chennai-based franchise faced an embarrassing 7-wicket loss against the Delhi Capitals in their first match of the season. However, they have made a thumping comeback by winning three successive matches. They are currently placed at the top of the points table and have a healthy net run rate of +1.142.

MS Dhoni, who had a dismal season with the bat last year, has looked a little rusty this season as well. The right-hander has managed to score 35 runs from 4 matches so far. The explosive batsman did chip in with a valuable cameo against the KKR team and will be keen to get some runs under his belt as he looks to lead CSK to their fourth IPL title.

KKR team 2021

KKR team 2021: Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Tim Seifert (wk), Rahul Tripathi, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Eoin Morgan (c), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Varun CV, Kuldeep Yadav, Pat Cummins, Lockie Ferguson, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Sandeep Warrier, Prasidh Krishna, Shakib Al Hasan, Sheldon Jackson, Vaibhav Arora, Karun Nair, Harbhajan Singh, Ben Cutting, Venkatesh Iyer, Pawan Negi

Image source: Chennai Super Kings / Sheldon Jackson / Instagram