Sheldon Jackson Tweets 'I'm 35, Not 75' After India A Snub: 'Tired Of Hearing That I Am..'

Thirty-five-year-old Indian cricketer Sheldon Jackson took to his official Twitter handle on Wednesday evening and slammed selectors for not considering him in the India A squad for the upcoming red-ball series against New Zealand A. The India A team will face their Kiwi counterparts in three four-day matches and three one-day matches, starting from September 1. BCCI announced the India A squad for the four-day matches, on Wednesday, while naming Priyank Panchal as the captain.

Meanwhile, shedding thoughts on his omission from the team, Jackson revealed he is tired of hearing that he is a good player but getting snubbed due to his age. “I have a right to believe and dream that if I have performed for 3 continuous seasons, I may get picked on the basis of my performances not age, tired of hearing this that I'm a good player and performer but I'm old, I'm 35, not 75,” Jackson said. Upon noticing the tweet, Indian cricket fans were prompt in responded to it.

I have a right to believe and dream that if i have performed for 3 continuous season, i may get picked on the basis of my performances not age, tired of hearing this that im a good player and performer but im old🤣, im 35 not 75 🤣🤣 — Sheldon Jackson (@ShelJackson27) August 24, 2022

'I'm sorry I couldn’t show you how good I actually am': Sheldon Jackson on IPL 2022

A fan said that he understands Jackson’s pain but mentioned that the wicketkeeper-batter was not up to the mark during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. Ahead of the IPL 2022, Sheldon was roped in by the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) franchise, as their leading wicketkeeper. While a hype was created around the player, he could only contribute on limited occasions, and ultimately got dropped from the playing XI.

“I understand your pain but you were terrible in the IPL. All that hype; it fizzled. Sorry! (sic),” the fan wrote. Interestingly, Sheldon replied to the fan, admitting that even he was upset with himself. “Hey, I understand you're upset with me and I was angry with myself too coz I haven't got anything in cricket easily or early, but in cricket, it happens no matter how much you try at times things don't go your way, I'm sorry I couldn’t show you how good I actually am, someday,” Jackson wrote in reply.

Hey, i understand your upset with me and i was angry with myself too coz i havnt got anything in cricket easily or early ,but in cricket it happens no matter how much you try at times things dont go your way, im sorry i couldn’t show you how good i actually am, someday 🙏 — Sheldon Jackson (@ShelJackson27) August 24, 2022

A look at Sheldon Jackson's stats

During the 2022 season of IPL, the 35-year-old played five games and scored a mere 23 runs. His overall run tally in the IPL stands at 61 runs in nine games, at an average of 10.17. However, his stats in the IPL doesn’t accurately depict the calibre he possesses.

In his first-class career, Sheldon has played a total of 79 games for Saurashtra and has amassed 5947 runs at an average of 50.39. He has also registered 19 centuries and 31 half-centuries in his first-class career so far. During the 2021-22 season of Ranji Trophy, the wicket-keeper batter finished as the 2nd highest run scorer for Saurashtra with 313 runs in five innings.