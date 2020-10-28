Shewag Justifies Pant's Exclusion From Indian Team; Calls For Change In Batting Approach

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag on Tuesday cautioned Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant for his inconsistent approach towards batting and further justified Pant’s exclusion from India’s ODI and T20I squad for the Australia tour. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday announced Team India's squad for the upcoming tour of Australia that is scheduled to get underway in late November.

Speaking on a cricket show, Sehwag stated to be unsurprised by Rishabh's exclusion, adding that KL Rahul had performed well as a wicketkeeper.

“It was not surprising that Pant was not included. On the last tour, he was not part of the playing XI despite being fit. KL Rahul had performed well as a wicketkeeper and he was used as the regular wicketkeeper in the limited-overs series, and Rishabh Pant was kept out,” Sehwag said.

Further trying to identify the motive behind BCCI's decision, Sehwag assumed that it might have been a way to send a message to Rishabh Pant that he needs to change his style of play. Sehwag further suggested Pant to finish off games at every opportunity he gets, adding that he needs to prove himself that he has the capability to return to the Indian team.

“It might have been a way to send a message to Rishabh Pant that he needs to change his style of play. He would keep losing his wickets, and he doesn’t finish off games, and he needs to learn to finish games. If he does not do that, he would not be given chances,” Sehwag said.

“But here Rishabh Pant is good keeper, but the way he gives away his wickets, Kohli and Ravi Shastri might not be pleased with him. Only Rishabh Pant can make this change – he needs to finish off games in every opportunity he gets. He needs to prove himself that he has the capability to return to the Indian team,” Virender Sehwag added.

READ: Team India for Australia tour announced; Rohit Sharma excluded, Rahul named Vice-Captain

Rishabh Pant’s poor run of form continued on Tuesday, a day after the Team India selectors ignored him from the white-ball squads for the India tour of Australia. Chasing a mammoth 220 to win against Hyderabad, the onus was on the Delhi star to get some quick runs to get his team closer to the required target. However, on a day when fellow competitor Wriddhiman Saha cleared the ropes with ease, Pant struggled and toiled before eventually departing in the dying stages of the game.

READ: Rishabh Pant preparing for Australia? Netizens mock Delhi star after another slow knock

Team India For Australia Tour Announced

#TeamIndia T20I squad: Virat Kohli (Capt), Shikhar, Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul (vc & wk), Shreyas Iyer, Manish, Hardik Pandya, Sanju Samson (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar, Varun Chakravarthy — BCCI (@BCCI) October 26, 2020

#TeamIndia ODI squad: Virat Kohli (Capt), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul (vc & wk), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Mayank Agarwal, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur #AUSvIND — BCCI (@BCCI) October 26, 2020

#TeamIndia Test squad: Virat Kohli (Capt), Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar, Ajinkya(vc), Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, Saha (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Mohd. Siraj #AUSvIND — BCCI (@BCCI) October 26, 2020

READ: Rishabh Pant trolled by netizens after limited-overs snub from the Australia series

READ: Rishabh Pant not to be preferred by Virat Kohli for Australia tour due to 'weight issues'?

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.