Ashes: Shikha Pandey Wishes Mitchell Starc After Pacer's Kind Gesture Towards Women's Team

Indian pacer Shikha Pandey took to her official Twitter handle on Wednesday and wished Australian pacer Mitchell Starc to have an outstanding Ashes series vs England. The current edition of the Ashes started with the first Test match at the Gabba in Brisbane on Wednesday, as rain stopped play after just 50.1 overs of play.

Mitchell Starc contributed to his team with figures of 2/35 in 12 overs on the opening day of the 1st Australia vs England Test, as the Aussie bowling line-up led by skipper Pat Cummins bowled out the visitors for just 147 runs before rain stopped the play during the second session of Day 1.

Meanwhile, Shikha Pandey wished Starc to enjoy a great Ashes series because of his work for the Australian women’s team. Pandey further mentioned that Starc worked behind the scenes with the women's team during their last international assignment, which was India women's tour of Australia 2021.

With Starc working behind the scenes, Australia women defeated India women in the three-match series 2-1 while the one-off pink-ball Test between the teams ended in a draw. The Australian women went on to defeat Indian women in 2-0 in the three-match T20I series after the first T201 didn't see a result.

Would wish for Starc to have a great Ashes purely for the work he did with the women’s team behind the scenes during their last international assignment. #BetterTogether #Ashes

P.s. Headband?! 🥺 — Shikha Pandey (@shikhashauny) December 8, 2021

What happened on Day 1 of first Australia vs England Ashes Test?

Starc is one of the senior players of Australia, who are defending the title at their home. On Day 1 of the Gabba Test, Starc opened the series in fine fashion by bowling out England opener Rory Burns for a duck in the very first delivery of the match. Burns' wicket put the momentum in the home side's favour as Josh Hazlewood dismissed Dawid Malan for 6 and skipper Joe Root for a duck.

Aussie skipper Pat Cummins then removed English all-rounder Ben Stokes and opener Haseeb Hameed. Starc picked up his second wicket of the innings by dismissing Jos Buttler, while Cameron Green removed Ollie Pope to reduce England to 122/7. The Aussie skipper continued his clinical performance by dismissing Ollie Robinson, Mark Wood, and Chris Woakes to complete his five-wicket haul and bowl out the English line-up for 147 runs before the first day's play was halted due to rain.

