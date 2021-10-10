Shikha Pandey Praised By Tahlia McGrath, Admits Watching Her 'insane' Delivery 4 Times

India Women's team cricketer Shikha Pandey was the talk of the town on Saturday despite India Women losing the T20I match to Australia Women. The right-arm pacer bowled the 'Ball of the Century' to dismiss Australia's Alysa Healy in the second T20 which was played at the Metricon Stadium in Queensland's Carrara Oval leaving the Australian team in awe. Tahlia McGrath who played the match-winning knock for Australia praise the Indian seamer and how it felt away watching the magical delivery.

The Ball of the century was bowled by Shikha Pandey in just the second delivery of her first over. The first ball was dispatched to the boundary by Healy, however, Shikha Pandey bounced back and produced a magical delivery which looked to have pitched on the sixth stump and in the blink of an eye, coming in sharply to hit the top off the off stump sending back Healy on 4. The video of the wicket went viral instantly.

Tahlia McGrath on Shikha Pandey ball of the century

Tahlia McGrath was full of praise for Shikha Pandey for her ball of the century. She said ' Yeah special delivery. We all stopped turned around and watched it four times which probably isn't a good idea".

India W vs Australia W 2nd T20

Coming back to India W vs Australia W second T20, Indian bowlers put up a valiant effort with 118 runs to defend before Tahlia McGrath won the battle of nerves at the death, guiding Australia to a four-wicket victory in the second women's T20 International and also clinch the multi-format series. Australia won the ODI series 2-1, drew the Test and now this win in the second T20I handed them the series.

Batting first, Team India did not start well as both openers Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma were dismissed early. Mandhana was dismissed on 1 while Shafali went back to the pavilion after scoring 4 runs. Both openers Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma lost their wicket to Tayla Vlaeminck's (2/18) pace. However, Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and Pooja Vastrakar showcased some fightback still the Australian bowling attack chocked the visitors to 118 runs in 20 overs.