Shikha Pandey Shuts Down Troll Undermining Suryakumar Yadav's Innings With Savage Reply

Indian women's team medium pacer Shikha Pandey gave a savage reply to a fan who was undermining Suryakumar Yadav's outstanding knock in the second T20I against South Africa. Even though Suryakumar smacked 61 runs off just 22 deliveries, a fan was not satisfied with the hype that was being created surrounding his performance.

India vs South Africa: Shikha shuts down troll

Taking to her official Twitter handle, Shikha Pandey praised Suryakumar Yadav by stating that the 32-year-old was in red hot form against South Africa during the first two T20Is. After smacking 50 runs off just 33 deliveries in the first match, Suryakumar followed it up with another outstanding knock in the second T20I.

SKY is (in) RED (hot form). 🔥 #INDvHK — Shikha Pandey (@shikhashauny) August 31, 2022

Soon after Shikha praised the 32-year-old for his brilliant innings, a fan replied to her post by stating in Hindi, "Please watch the match. All balls are full tosses. Even I would have hit them. Don't hype so much." After reading the fan's remarks, Shikha savagely responded in Hindi, "The next time when you are playing on television then let me know. I will watch."

Bhai Sahab Smith-Jos Stan, aap jab tv pe next khel rahe hon toh batayega, mein avashya dekhungi. 🙌🏾 https://t.co/ScqmdoJMXO — Shikha Pandey (@shikhashauny) October 3, 2022

IND vs SA: India win 2nd T20I by 16 runs

Indian batters were at their ruthless best with Suryakumar Yadav and opener KL Rahul leading the charge as they defeated South Africa by 16 runs despite David Miller's unbeaten century in the second T20I to clinch the three-match series on Sunday. Rahul (57 off 28 balls) and Yadav toyed (61 off 22 balls) with the Proteas attack with sensational fifties as the Indian top-four batters once again put up a superlative display to post a massive 237 for 3 -- their highest score against South Africa.

Chasing a massive target of 238, the South Africans could score 221 for 3 in their 20 overs with David Miller remaining not out on 106 runs off 47 balls. This was the first-ever series win for India over South Africa in the T20I format on home soil. Earlier, the Men in Blue had won the first match by eight wickets on September 28. Now, the third and final match of the series is slated in Indore on October 4.

