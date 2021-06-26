Shikhar Dhawan & Bhuvneshwar Kumar Compete In PlayStation Contest Ahead Of SL Series

Shikhar Dhawan & Bhuvneshwar Kumar decided to engage keep themselves engaged ahead of the upcoming limited-overs series against Sri Lanka that gets underway on July 13.

Days before the Men In Blue take the field for the white-ball leg, skipper Shikhar Dhawan, and, his deputy Bhuvneshwar Kumar decided to beat the stress by enjoying a virtual game session.

Shikhar Dhawan & Bhuvneshwar Kumar beat the stress with a virtual game session

Team India's captain & vice-captain for the upcoming tour 'Gabbar' & Bhuvi had a gaming session together as the duo was seen enjoying a PlayStation contest. The image was posted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on their official Twitter handle.

Even the passionate cricket fans made their presence felt and some of them wished the new-look Indian team luck for the upcoming series in the 'Emerald Island', while there were others who picked the winner of the PlayStation contest.

India vs Sri Lanka

With the full-strength Indian squad in the United Kingdom for a three-and-a-half-month long tour, the BCCI has sent a team of white-ball specialists for an away limited-overs series against Sri Lanka starting July 13 where the Men In Blue are scheduled to play three ODIs and as manyT20Is. India will be led by opener Shikhar Dhawan while pacer Bhuvaneshwar Kumar has been named his deputy for that particular series.

India's Full Squad: Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Prithvi Shaw, Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Nitish Rana, Ishan Kishan (Wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (Wicket-keeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, Rahul Chahar, K Gowtham, Krunal Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Vice-captain), Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Chetan Sakariya

Net Bowlers: Ishan Porel, Sandeep Warrier, Arshdeep Singh, Sai Kishore, Simarjeet Singh