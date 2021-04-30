Shikhar Dhawan And Dinesh Karthik Perform Hilarious Act On Field; Netizens Left In Splits

The immense popularity of the Indian Premier League can be credited to the fact that it pits top Indian superstars against each other, making it a worthwhile spectacle for ardent cricket fans. Apart from the cricketing action, the on-field banter between prominent players also adds to the excitement of the fast-paced T20 competition. Amid Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders' gruelling clash, Shikhar Dhawan and Dinesh Karthik delighted the viewers with their hilarious exchange on Thursday.

Shikhar Dhawan gets down on his knees due to Dinesh Karthik's anger

Delhi Capitals's star opening batter is often hailed as one of the most entertaining cricketers of the modern era by many. The player is generally unfazed by the opposition's sledging as he uses his calm demeanour to tackle such advances. A similar incident took place during the DC vs KKR clash on Thursday, where Kolkata's wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik appeared to have lost his cool while Dhawan was batting. The ex-KKR captain was seen angrily gesturing something to the left-hander batsman. Dhawan in reply got down on his knees to apologise.

Karthik broke into a smile soon after, thus indicating that it was just a harmless fun banter between the two friends. The netizens also looked at the funny side of the incident and were seemingly entertained by the proceedings. Here are some reactions -

DC vs KKR scorecard

The Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals took on the Kolkata Knight Riders in the 25th match of the ongoing Indian Premier League at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday, April 29. Rishabh Pant won the toss and elected to bowl first on the surface. The KKR side failed to post an imposing score in the crucial contest despite a late blitz by Andre Russell and could manage to score 154 runs.

The DC openers showcased exemplary batsmanship in response and came up with yet another dominant performance in the tournament. The Prithvi Shaw six fours in an over onslaught shifted the momentum completely towards the DC right from the first over of the run-chase. They went on to chase down the score comfortably in the 17th over itself to claim a stunning 7-wicket victory. DC vs KKR scorecard summary -

KKR - 154/6 (20 overs) (Andre Russell - 45*, Shubman Gill - 43) (Lalit Yadav 2-13, Axar Patel 2-32)

DC - 156/3 (16.3 overs) (Prithvi Shaw - 82, Shikhar Dhawan - 46) (Pat Cummins 3-24)

Prithvi Shaw six fours in an over against Shivam Mavi

IPL 2021 points table updates

DC have moved to the second position after their spectacular win against KKR. They have 10 points to their name from 7 games. KKR, on the other hand, occupy the fifth place on the IPL 2021 points table with 4 points from 7 games. CSK are the table-toppers at this juncture of the tournament with 10 points.

Image source: Indian Premier League Twitter