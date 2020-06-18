Shikhar Dhawan Claims Not Comparing Himself With Teammates Made Him Less Jealous

India opener Shikhar Dhawan expressed his sorrow over the unfortunate death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. On Sunday, Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra residence in Mumbai. The 34-year-old was found hanging at his home and his domestic help informed the police about the same. The late actor was reportedly going through depression which made him take his own life.

Shikhar Dhawan reflects upon his evolution as a person

Just like the rest of the world, Shikhar Dhawan was shocked by the incident and called it 'tragic'. The southpaw further explained the importance of being in a good place mentally. While speaking to India Today, Shikhar Dhawan said that Sushant Singh Rajput's demise was heartbreaking. He added that you don’t know what the person is going through at that time. He also said that it is very important to be mentally strong, be it Bollywood, cricket or business and added that’s what sets you apart.

Shikhar Dhawan reckoned that reaching somewhere is one thing but to maintain that position is another thing. He added that you can have the best physique but if you don’t have strength in your mind you will struggle. Shikhar Dhawan also said that life is a very beautiful journey, we have to learn the art to live just like we get an education in school.

The opener further stated that he used to compete with his teammates, as well as, other openers. He revealed that when he started comparing myself with them he started feeling jealous. He added that he wanted them to do well but he wanted to do better than them. However, he said that ultimately he took a step back and realised that he has achieved all his dreams.

Shikhar Dhawan mentioned how he was missing real happiness in his life as he was always in a chase. He added that he wanted to achieve more because he knew he had more potential. That's why he doesn’t compete with anyone anymore Shikhar Dhawan also said that whether he plays cricket for 2 days or 2 years it doesn’t affect him anymore.

What's more? External circumstances do not affect his inner peace. He spoke about the mental-physical connection at length. He also said that he makes sure he thinks positively and added that he lives in gratitude and abundance and enjoys doing it.

Lastly, Shikhar Dhawan admits that even if he gets out on zero he stays positive but that doesn’t mean he doesn’t analyse it. He added that he analyses it and understands the mistake he made. Shikhar Dhawan pointed out that if you can overcome failure only by being positive. He reckoned that it is all about energy, that’s where yoga helps him physically and mentally.

IMAGE COURTESY: ICC-CRICKET.COM