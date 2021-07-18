Shikhar Dhawan Decodes Versatile Coaching Styles Of Ravi Shastri & Rahul Dravid

Senior batsman Shikhar Dhawan has been appointed as Team India's captain for the upcoming limited-overs series starting Sunday, July 18. He would be looking forward to leading the team from the front by starting off with a win in the first ODI at Colombo's R Premadasa Stadium.

Ahead of the first ODI, Shikhar Dhawan has decoded the coaching styles of Rahul Dravid & Ravi Shastri.

Shikhar Dhawan explains what makes Dravid & Shastri's coaching styles unique

"They both have their own qualities, they both are positive people. I have spent a lot of time with Ravi Bhai. Ravi Bhai and Rahul bhai have different styles of motivating people. I enjoy playing under both of them", said Shikhar Dhawan during a virtual press conference.

Rahul Dravid has been appointed Team India head coach for the white-ball series against Sri Lanka. Meanwhile, the current head coach of the national cricket team, Ravi Shastri is in the United Kingdom along with Virat Kohli & Co. who will be facing Joe Root's England in the five-match Test series starting August 4. The first Test will be played at Trent Bridge, Nottingham.

India tour of Sri Lanka

The limited-overs series was originally scheduled to kick off on July 13 but, was rescheduled to July 18 due to COVID-19 cases in the Sri Lankan camp after former Zimbabwe batsman and current Lankan batting coach Grant Flower and data analyst GT Niroshan had tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Sri Lanka vs India: Squads of both sides

India: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Prithvi Shaw, Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Nitish Rana, Ishan Kishan (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Yuzvendra Chahal, Rahul Chahar, K Gowtham, Krunal Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (v/c), Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Chetan Sakariya.

Net Bowlers: Ishan Porel, Sandeep Warrier, Arshdeep Singh, Sai Kishore, Simarjeet Singh.

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on Friday announced a 25-member squad for limited-overs series against India. As per the SLC official release, the squad was approved by the Minister of Youth and Sports Honorable Namal Rajapaksa. Earlier, India vs Sri Lanka limited over series was postponed after multiple COVID cases were reported in the Lankan camp.

Dasun Shanaka will lead the 25 member squad both in ODI and T20 as Kusal Perera has been ruled out of the series due to a right shoulder sprain.

Sri Lanka's squad: Dasun Shanaka (Captain), Dhananjaya De Silva (Vice Captain) Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ashen Bandara, Minod Bhanuka, Lahiru Udara, Ramesh Mendis, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Lakshan Sandakan, Akila Dhananjaya, Shiran Fernando, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Ishan Jayaratne, Praveen Jayawickrema, Asitha Fernando, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Isuru Udana

(With ANI Inputs)