Shikhar Dhawan Diet: Opener Discloses World-famous Inspiration Behind Improving Discipline

Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan has had a brilliant last couple of seasons in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The southpaw has gone from strength to strength and has brought about a massive change in his game. The transformation hasn't been easy for Dhawan, who has made some big changes in his lifestyle including his diet. Since then, fans have been wondering "Is Shikhar Dhawan vegetarian?"

Shikhar Dhawan diet: Southpaw reveals he turned vegetarian in 2018

To answer the "Is Shikhar Dhawan vegetarian?" question, yes, the DC opener is vegetarian. Earlier, the dynamic batsman was a non-vegetarian. However, while speaking on the Shikhar Dhawan diet on Aap Ki Adalat in 2019, the batsman himself revealed that he had turned vegetarian in 2018. Speaking about his decision to turn vegetarian, Dhawan said that his decision to turn vegetarian was influenced by the world-famous spiritual gurus, Sister Shivani and Sadhguru.

Elaborating further, Dhawan stated that he quit non-vegetarian food after realising the negative energy derived from it, which he didn’t like to take anyway. It will be safe to say Dhawan's decision to turn vegetarian has paid him rich dividends as his form has only gotten better in the last two three years.

Shikhar Dhawan Brahma Kumaris

Dhawan has claimed in many interviews that he is a huge follower of Brahma Kumaris, as well as, doing yoga and meditation. As a result, it helps him keep his spiritual quotient. Due to his interests, Dhawan also recently invested in a yoga-based startup Sarve and is championing the cause of saving animals from cruelty in partnership with NGOs. Apart from the Shikhar Dhawan Brahma Kumaris story, it is believed that his wife Aesha is an avid follower of another spiritual guru, Gaur Gopal Das as both of them had an Instagram live chat last year on various topics of life.

Shikhar Dhawan stats

The Shikhar Dhawan IPL 2021 stint has started on a stunning note. The DC opener is currently the holder of the Orange Cap with 186 runs to his name in 3 games at an impressive average of 62.00. Courtesy of his brilliant form, Delhi have won two out of the three games they have played and are placed at the second spot in the points table. Notably, Dhawan was the 'Player of the Match' in both games that Delhi won. The Shikhar Dhawan IPL 2021 form will be crucial in determining Delhi's chances of winning the tournament.

