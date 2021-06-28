Shikhar Dhawan Dubs SL Tour An Opportunity To Showcase Talent, Says 'Everybody Is Waiting'

India opener Shikhar Dhawan on Sunday dubbed the limited-overs series against Sri Lanka an "opportunity" for players to showcase their talent and remain under the scanner of selectors for future tours. Dhawan, while speaking to the press, said everybody is waiting for the series to begin so they could take the opportunity to display their talent. Dhawan said there is a lot of excitement and positivity in the camp and everybody is wanting to take up the challenge and do well. The Delhi batsman, who will travel as captain of the side, further added that it's a great honour for him to lead the Indian national side and he is looking forward to working with Rahul Dravid, who has been named the head coach for the tour.

💬 💬 It's an honour to lead the Indian team. @SDhawan25 shares his emotions on captaining Sri Lanka-bound #TeamIndia & working with Rahul Dravid. 🇮🇳 👏#SLvIND pic.twitter.com/E5J0b8KjJA — BCCI (@BCCI) June 27, 2021

Dhawan also said that players are waiting to hit the ground and get some practice after spending 13-14 days in isolation at a hotel in Mumbai. When asked about the combination of the squad, Dhawan said the team is a mix of youth and experience. Dhawan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who has been chosen vice-captain, Hardik Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Kuldeep Yadav are among the senior players on the team, while Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, and Chetan Sakariya are among the newcomers.

The 20-member squad led by Shikhar Dhawan is slated to travel to Sri Lanka on July 3, where they are expected to spend a further three days into quarantine before starting their match practice. India and Sri Lanka will play three ODIs and as many T20I matches, starting July 13. The series will conclude with a T20I match that will be played on July 25. All matches are to be played in Colombo.

India's tour of Sri Lanka

India’s squad: Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Prithvi Shaw, Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Nitish Rana, Ishan Kishan (Wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (Wicket-keeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, Rahul Chahar, K Gowtham, Krunal Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Vice-captain), Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Chetan Sakariya

Net Bowlers: Ishan Porel, Sandeep Warrier, Arshdeep Singh, Sai Kishore, Simarjeet Singh

(Image Credit: PTI)

