Shikhar Dhawan Enters 6,000 Club In ODIs During Match-winning Knock Against Sri Lanka

Team India's stand-in captain Shikhar Dhawan made his bat do the talking exceptionally well during the first ODI against Sri Lanka at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday. Rahul Dravid's coaching stint got off to a flier as India drew first blood in the three-match series.

Meanwhile, Shikhar Dhawan has also achieved a unique feat in the One Day Internationals by the virtue of his scintillating knock.

Shikhar Dhawan achieves a new milestone in ODIs

On Sunday, Shikhar Dhawan became the fourth-fastest batsman in the history of the game to amass 6000 ODI runs. He achieved this feat when he scored 23 runs in the first ODI. 'Gabbar' breached the 6,000-run mark in the 16th over of the Indian chase. In fact, it took the southpaw 140 innings to reach the milestone. New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson (139), and, his Indian counterpart Virat Kohli (136) occupy the third and second places respectively whereas, the 'Numero Uno' spot belongs to South African batting icon Hashim Amla who is the fastest batsman to score 6,000 One Day runs in just 123 innings.

At the same time, Shikhar Dhawan also became the 10th Indian batsman to breach the 6k-run mark in One Day Internationals. Other names in the list included the likes of Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar (18,426), his batting successor and reigning Indian skipper Virat Kohli (12169), ex-skipper and current cricket administrator Sourav Ganguly ((11221), the Team India head coach for the ongoing limited-overs series Rahul Dravid (10768), the 2011 World Cup-winning captain MS Dhoni (10599), former Indian captain Mohammed Azharuddin (9378), India's current limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma (9205), veteran middle-order batsman Yuvraj Singh (8609), and, former Indian vice-captain Virender Sehwag (7995) respectively.

India vs Sri Lanka: Shikhar Dhawan & Co. draw first blood

The Indian bowlers had restricted Sri Lanka to a manageable total of 262/9 from their 50 overs after the coin had landed in the favour of the hosts earlier in the day.

In reply, Prithvi Shaw and skipper Shikhar Dhawan added 58 runs for the opening stand. Shaw scored a quickfire 24-ball 43 and his innings included nine boundaries at a strike rate of 179.17. His promising innings was cut short when he was caught by Avishka Fernando off Dhananjaya de Silva.

Shikhar Dhawan continued to lead from the front as he took the Sri Lankan bowlers to the cleaners and anchored the run chase to perfection. The Indian captain successfully helped Team India get past the finish line in just the 37th over by seven wickets as the visitors went 1-0 up in the series.

Dhawan remained unbeaten on a splendid 86. Prithvi Shaw was adjudged the Man of the Match for his whirlwind knock.