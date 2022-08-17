Shikhar Dhawan Fails To Grasp Reporter's Accent, Leaves Everyone In Splits: WATCH

Team India is currently touring Zimbabwe for the three-match ODI series which the 'Men In Blue' are expected to win quite easily. While KL Rahul will be leading the team, Shikhar Dhawan was demoted to vice-captaincy after being originally named as the skipper. Ahead of the India vs Zimbabwe 1st ODI, Dhawan responded to a series of questions from journalists while failing to pick up the accent of one reporter, which made the whole room light up.

IND vs ZIM: Shikhar Dhawan's hilarious response to the journalist

While addressing the press conference Shikhar Dhawan was slightly taken aback by a question from a reporter. Team India's vice-captain failed to understand the reporter's accent due to which he couldn't quite grasp the question properly. The report asked " "Shikhar, how difficult is it to play a team like Zimbabwe at this moment…". Dhawan in his reply said: "Ah, I didn't get it. Can you repeat? I couldn't understand your accent, sir". The comment must have definitely lightened up the mood in the press conference.

Having grasped the question in the second attempt, Dhawan said, "I feel it is very good for world cricket that we are playing against Zimbabwe. It is good for us, it is good for them to play against such a quality side. It will give them confidence and it is good for our youngsters. We have got young boys and we can try out all the young guns. Coming and playing in different conditions is always a challenge and trying to win this series will be no different. This series is a good exposure for both sides and that is how even Zimbabwe are going to get better. That is how they are going to learn."

India vs Zimbabwe: Shikhar Dhawan ready to help out youngsters

For players like Shubman Gill, Avesh Khan, Ishan Kishan, the trip will be a chance to perform well and Shikhar Dhawan said that the experience from this series could prove to be extremely beneficial to them in the coming days. He said, "The youngsters, these days, have got more exposure. They are confident and they have got good technique. Their confidence level is quite high because of domestic and IPL. We feel that we have got so many options. It is a healthy sign for the team,"

Dhawan during the press conference also said thathe is ready to to put his best foot forward and help out the youngsters. He said, "I quite enjoy sharing my experience with the youngsters in the team. I first came here in 2014 (actually 2013), when Duncan Fletcher was the Indian coach. If they (youngsters) reach out to me for any suggestions, I am (always) there to answer them,"