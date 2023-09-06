After being snubbed from India's ODI World Cup squad, Shikhar Dhawan has issued his first reaction. The Indian opener took to his official social media handle to congratulate all the players who have been picked to represent the country at the marquee ICC event. He further stated that the "prayers and support" of over a billion Indians will be with the team and they will be backing the Men in Blue to "bring the cup back home."

3 things you need to know

The BCCI on Tuesday unveiled its 15-member provision squad for the ODI World Cup

Chief selector Ajit Agarkar said the squad will remain unchanged unless there is an injury

Shikhar Dhawan, who was part of the ODI setup until last year, has not been picked

Congratulations to my fellow team mates & friends chosen to represent India in the WC 2023 tournament! With the prayers and support of 1.5 billion people, you carry our hopes and dreams.

May you bring the cup back home 🏆 and make us proud! Go all out, Team India! 🇮🇳… https://t.co/WbVmD0Fsl5 — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) September 6, 2023

Will Shikhar Dhawan be a big miss for India?

Shikhar Dhawan had been a part of the Indian ODI squad until December of the previous year. Nevertheless, following his underwhelming performance during the three-match series against Bangladesh, he was omitted from the subsequent home series against Australia earlier this year. Additionally, Dhawan had temporarily assumed the role of captain in the absence of Rohit Sharma for two ODI series last year, facing West Indies and Zimbabwe.

However, Dhawan has recently openly acknowledged that Shubman Gill is better suited for the opening position in the Indian team than he is. Dhawan went on to express that if he were in the selector's shoes, he would have chosen Gill for the World Cup squad over himself. Dhawan was a crucial part of the Indian team in the previous World Cup in 2019. He suffered a injury mid-tournament and had to return home for recovery.

Shikhar Dhawan's performances in ICC events so far

Champions Trophy 2013: 363 runs at an average of 90.75 from 5 matches

ODI World Cup 2015: 412 runs at an average of 51.50 from 8 matches

Champions Trophy 2017: 338 runs at an average of 67.60 from 5 matches

ODI World Cup 2019: 125 runs at an average of 62.50 from 2 matches

India ODI World Cup 2023 Squad

Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya (vc), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav

