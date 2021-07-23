Shikhar Dhawan Flaunts His 'thigh-five' Celebration After Winning Toss Vs Sri Lanka

Quick links:
Image Credits: @DDSportsChannel/@BCCI/Twitter
With the first innings of India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI coming to an end with Shikhar Dhawan & Co. all-out at 225, Dasun Shanaka & Team are looking to salvage their pride in the ODI series. A new-look India with as many as five rookies made their ODI debuts against Sri Lanka on Friday. As expected, head coach Rahul Dravid ensured game time for almost everyone in the squad as Nitish Rana, Rahul Chahar, Chetan Sakariya, Kishnappa Gowtham, and Sanju Samson made their debuts.
Rahul Chahar and Sanju Samson have already played T20 Internationals for India. The sixth change in the side was pacer Navdeep Saini. On the other side. Sri Lanka made three changes and brought back Praveen Jayawickrama, Akila Dananjaya, and Ramesh Mendis in the squad.
However, it was Shikhar Dhawan's hilarious signature celebration that became the moment to cherish for netizens on social media after he won his first toss as Team India's skipper on the series.
Toss-time SWAG! 😎— BCCI (@BCCI) July 23, 2021
Follow the match 👉 https://t.co/7LRDbx0DLM#TeamIndia #SLvIND pic.twitter.com/Hvoalf5VGu
Shikhar Dhawan's celebration after winning the toss finally.@Luck_man_patat— Shailesh Makwana (News18) (@Shailesh090910) July 23, 2021
pic.twitter.com/A6zf6ZLOih
Shikhar Dhawan has won the toss and he celebrates it with a thigh-five before saying he wants to bat first as the wicket is dry. "We have got six changes and five debutants," he says.#INDvSL #ShikharDhawan— Shreyansh Singh Suryavanshi (@ShreyanshLaw) July 23, 2021
Source: Espncricinfo https://t.co/u1hbTb4Cwy
👏👏 Yes, finally Indian captain won the TOSS, 😂😁👏👏@SDhawan25 @BCCI @imVkohli— Muralidhar (@Murali76133156) July 23, 2021
@SDhawan25 OP while wining the toss😂😂😂#INDvSL— Sandeep Swami (@sandyp_swami) July 23, 2021
India: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Prithvi Shaw, Sanju Samson(w), Manish Pandey, Suryakumar Yadav, Nitish Rana, Hardik Pandya, Krishnappa Gowtham, Rahul Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Chetan Sakariya.
Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka(c), Avishka Fernando, Minod Bhanuka(w), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Ramesh Mendis, Chamika Karunaratne, Akila Dananjaya, Dushmantha Chameera, Praveen Jayawickrama.
(Image Credits: @DDSportsChannel/@BCCI/Twitter)