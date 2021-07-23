Shikhar Dhawan Flaunts His 'thigh-five' Celebration After Winning Toss Vs Sri Lanka

With the first innings of India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI coming to an end with Shikhar Dhawan & Co. all-out at 225, Dasun Shanaka & Team are looking to salvage their pride in the ODI series. A new-look India with as many as five rookies made their ODI debuts against Sri Lanka on Friday. As expected, head coach Rahul Dravid ensured game time for almost everyone in the squad as Nitish Rana, Rahul Chahar, Chetan Sakariya, Kishnappa Gowtham, and Sanju Samson made their debuts.

Rahul Chahar and Sanju Samson have already played T20 Internationals for India. The sixth change in the side was pacer Navdeep Saini. On the other side. Sri Lanka made three changes and brought back Praveen Jayawickrama, Akila Dananjaya, and Ramesh Mendis in the squad.

However, it was Shikhar Dhawan's hilarious signature celebration that became the moment to cherish for netizens on social media after he won his first toss as Team India's skipper on the series.

Netizens react to Shikhar Dhawan's 'thigh-five' celebration

Shikhar Dhawan's celebration after winning the toss finally.@Luck_man_patat

pic.twitter.com/A6zf6ZLOih — Shailesh Makwana (News18) (@Shailesh090910) July 23, 2021

Shikhar Dhawan has won the toss and he celebrates it with a thigh-five before saying he wants to bat first as the wicket is dry. "We have got six changes and five debutants," he says.#INDvSL #ShikharDhawan

Source: Espncricinfo https://t.co/u1hbTb4Cwy — Shreyansh Singh Suryavanshi (@ShreyanshLaw) July 23, 2021

India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI Squad

India: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Prithvi Shaw, Sanju Samson(w), Manish Pandey, Suryakumar Yadav, Nitish Rana, Hardik Pandya, Krishnappa Gowtham, Rahul Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Chetan Sakariya.

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka(c), Avishka Fernando, Minod Bhanuka(w), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Ramesh Mendis, Chamika Karunaratne, Akila Dananjaya, Dushmantha Chameera, Praveen Jayawickrama.

(Image Credits: @DDSportsChannel/@BCCI/Twitter)