'Marks A New Era Since Independence': Sporting World Mesmerized By New Parliament Building

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated and the new parliament of India yesterday and dedicated it to the country. The new parliament building received a lot of applause from the people of the sports fraternity including Suresh Raina, Gautam Gambhir, and Shikhar Dhawan.

Applauding the new parliament building of India former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir wrote on Twitter, Devotion of our PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji to people, traditions & Indianness is unparalleled!." Indian batsman Shikhar Dhawan also reacted to the new parliament inauguration and said on Twitter, "India's New Parliament reinforces our democratic culture, heritage & marks a new era since Independence. The newly built parliament is a reflection of the aspirations of New India."

Former Indian batsman Suresh Raina also was impressed with the new parliament building inauguration and wrote on his Twitter account, "Mesmerized by the inspiring sight of our Honourable PM @narendramodi sir coming together with 20 revered Adheenams. Witnessing him being presented with the prestigious #Sengol is a testament to the deep-rooted connections between our rich heritage & profound spirituality"

Cricketers laud the inauguration of the new parliament building

Mesmerized by the inspiring sight of our Honourable PM @narendramodi sir coming together with 20 revered Adheenams. Witnessing him being presented with the prestigious #Sengol is a testament to the deep-rooted connections between our rich heritage & profound spirituality 🙏 https://t.co/wRIpkMI4zk — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) May 27, 2023

India's New Parliament reinforces our democratic culture, heritage & marks a new era since Independence.The newly built parliament is a reflection of the aspirations of New India. 🇮🇳 @narendramodi ji#MyParliamentMyPride pic.twitter.com/LpCtyk7zrs — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) May 29, 2023

Devotion of our PM Shri @narendramodi Ji to people, traditions & Indianness is unparalleled! 🇮🇳🇮🇳#MyParliamentMyPride pic.twitter.com/xtmpNDMKcK — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) May 28, 2023

Who are others from the sports fraternity to laud the new parliament building inauguration?

Other than the Indian cricketers, sportspersons like PT Usha, Babita Phogat, and Yogeshwar Dutt, were also among the members of the sports fraternity to react towards the inauguration of the new parliament building.

Privileged to have witnessed the magnificence of our new Parliament! With the sengol symbolising the rise of a new India, I'm sure it will lead to prosperity of our country through the path of righteousness and justice. A historic day indeed! #MyParliamentMyPride pic.twitter.com/U9Xajssa0Z — P.T. USHA (@PTUshaOfficial) May 28, 2023

How is the new parliament building different from the old parliament?

