'Marks A New Era Since Independence': Sporting World Mesmerized By New Parliament Building

The Indian cricketers and the people from the sports fraternity have lauded PM Narendra Modi for the inauguration of the new parliament building.

Saksham nagar
New Parliament Building

Image: PTI and Twitter


Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated and the new parliament of India yesterday and dedicated it to the country. The new parliament building received a lot of applause from the people of the sports fraternity including Suresh Raina, Gautam Gambhir, and Shikhar Dhawan. 

Applauding the new parliament building of India former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir wrote on Twitter, Devotion of our PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji to people, traditions & Indianness is unparalleled!." Indian batsman Shikhar Dhawan also reacted to the new parliament inauguration and said on Twitter, "India's New Parliament reinforces our democratic culture, heritage & marks a new era since Independence. The newly built parliament is a reflection of the aspirations of New India." 

Former Indian batsman Suresh Raina also was impressed with the new parliament building inauguration and wrote on his Twitter account, "Mesmerized by the inspiring sight of our Honourable PM @narendramodi sir coming together with 20 revered Adheenams. Witnessing him being presented with the prestigious #Sengol is a testament to the deep-rooted connections between our rich heritage & profound spirituality"

Cricketers laud the inauguration of the new parliament building 

Who are others from the sports fraternity to laud the new parliament building inauguration?

Other than the Indian cricketers, sportspersons like PT Usha, Babita Phogat, and Yogeshwar Dutt, were also among the members of the sports fraternity to react towards the inauguration of the new parliament building

A look at how the new parliament building is different from the old parliament. 

