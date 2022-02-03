Shikhar Dhawan Gives Health Update After Testing Positive For COVID; 'Humbled By The Love'

As many as eight members of Team India have tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the series against West Indies. Three players have tested positive for COVID including Shikhar Dhawan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, and Shreyas Iyer. Dhawan on Thursday issued an update on his wellbeing after he tested positive and said that he is doing fine and is 'humbled' by all the wishes he's received.

Taking to his verified Twitter handle, Dhawan wrote, "Thank you everyone for your wishes! I’m doing fine and humbled by all the love that’s come my way."

Thank you everyone for your wishes 🙏 I’m doing fine and humbled by all the love that’s come my way 😊 pic.twitter.com/oKvyXAwGk9 — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) February 3, 2022

India vs West Indies: COVID scare in Team India's camp

Coming back to the COVID-19 outbreak inside the Indian camp ahead of the IND vs WI ODI series, the BCCI's medical team is handling the situation and all positive cases will remain in isolation until fully recovered. Amongst those who have tested positive for COVID-19 are Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Ruturaj Gaikwad, and Navdeep Saini. Fielding coach T. Dilip and massage therapist Rajeev Kumar have also returned positive tests.

The BCCI had asked all the members of the ODI squad to report in Ahmedabad on January 31. According to a press release issued by the BCCI, every member of the squad was asked to take an RT-PCR test before leaving for Ahmedabad. The BCCI then conducted its own RT-PCR tests after players arrived in Ahmedabad. In the first round of testing on Monday, Dhawan and Saini returned positive results. Fielding Coach T. Dilip and Security Liaison Officer B. Lokesh also tested positive on the same day. It is expected that M Shahrukh Khan, R Sai Kishore, Rishi Dhawan, who are stand byes for the series, will now get a look-in to be in the squad.

Indian batter Mayank Agarwal has been added to the national squad for the upcoming white-ball series against West Indies. Agarwal, who is comparatively less experienced in the limited-overs format, was included after seven members, including four players have tested positive for COVID-19. "The All-India Senior Selection Committee has added Mayank Agarwal to India’s ODI squad after seven members, including three players of Team India (Senior Men) tested positive for COVID-19 following three rounds of RT-PCR testing," the BCCI said in its statement.

Image: @SDhawan25/Twitter