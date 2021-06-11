Shikhar Dhawan "Humbled" By The Opportunity To Captain India, Thanks Well-wishers

Quick links:
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday announced a mega 20-man squad for the limited-overs series against Sri Lanka. Indian captain Virat Kohli and co. are busy with WTC Final 2021 and the subsequent five-match Test series against England. As a result, the BCCI has named a second-string Indian squad for the limited-overs series against the Lankans and appointed Shikhar Dhawan as the captain of the side whereas Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been named his deputy.
On Friday, Shikhar Dhawan took to Twitter and expressed his feelings after being picked to lead the India squad for the Sri Lanka tour 2021. The southpaw shared a photo of himself in the Indian jersey and said that he was humbled by the opportunity to captain the Indian team in the Ind vs SL 2021 series. He also expressed his gratitude to his well-wishers.
Humbled by the opportunity to lead my country 🇮🇳 Thank you for all your wishes 🙏 pic.twitter.com/SbywALBTwZ— Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) June 11, 2021
It is worth mentioning that this will be Shikhar Dhawan's first international captaincy stint. In the past, the India opener has captained Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL where he led the side in 10 matches out of which they won four. Moreover, choosing Dhawan to lead the side makes sense because he is the most experienced player in the squad and his record in the island nation is also astounding. Having played four ODIs in Sri Lanka, Dhawan has scored 190 runs at a blistering strike rate of 127.52. Here's a look at India vs Sri Lanka schedule.
Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Vice-captain), Ishan Kishan (Wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (Wicket-keeper), Prithvi Shaw, Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Manish Pandey, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Nitish Rana, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rahul Chahar, Krishnappa Gowtham, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Krunal Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Chetan Sakariya.