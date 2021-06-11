Shikhar Dhawan "Humbled" By The Opportunity To Captain India, Thanks Well-wishers

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday announced a mega 20-man squad for the limited-overs series against Sri Lanka. Indian captain Virat Kohli and co. are busy with WTC Final 2021 and the subsequent five-match Test series against England. As a result, the BCCI has named a second-string Indian squad for the limited-overs series against the Lankans and appointed Shikhar Dhawan as the captain of the side whereas Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been named his deputy.

Ind vs SL 2021: Shikhar Dhawan 'humbled' to lead the Indian team

On Friday, Shikhar Dhawan took to Twitter and expressed his feelings after being picked to lead the India squad for the Sri Lanka tour 2021. The southpaw shared a photo of himself in the Indian jersey and said that he was humbled by the opportunity to captain the Indian team in the Ind vs SL 2021 series. He also expressed his gratitude to his well-wishers.

Humbled by the opportunity to lead my country 🇮🇳 Thank you for all your wishes 🙏 pic.twitter.com/SbywALBTwZ — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) June 11, 2021

It is worth mentioning that this will be Shikhar Dhawan's first international captaincy stint. In the past, the India opener has captained Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL where he led the side in 10 matches out of which they won four. Moreover, choosing Dhawan to lead the side makes sense because he is the most experienced player in the squad and his record in the island nation is also astounding. Having played four ODIs in Sri Lanka, Dhawan has scored 190 runs at a blistering strike rate of 127.52. Here's a look at India vs Sri Lanka schedule.

India vs Sri Lanka schedule

India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI: July 13, 2021 - Colombo - 10:00 AM (IST)

July 13, 2021 - Colombo - 10:00 AM (IST) India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI: July 16, 2021 - Colombo - 10:00 AM (IST)

July 16, 2021 - Colombo - 10:00 AM (IST) India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI: July 18, 2021 - Colombo - 10:00 AM (IST)

July 18, 2021 - Colombo - 10:00 AM (IST) India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I: July 21, 2021 - Colombo - 7:00 PM (IST)

July 21, 2021 - Colombo - 7:00 PM (IST) India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I: July 23, 2021 - Colombo - 7:00 PM (IST)

July 23, 2021 - Colombo - 7:00 PM (IST) India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I: July 25, 2021 - Colombo - 7:00 PM (IST)

India squad for Sri Lanka tour 2021

Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Vice-captain), Ishan Kishan (Wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (Wicket-keeper), Prithvi Shaw, Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Manish Pandey, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Nitish Rana, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rahul Chahar, Krishnappa Gowtham, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Krunal Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Chetan Sakariya.

SOURCE: SHIKHAR DHAWAN INSTAGRAM