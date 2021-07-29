Shikhar Dhawan Impressed With The Never-say-die Attitude Of Team, Says 'proud Of My Boys'

Indian skipper Shikhar Dhawan on Wednesday said he is "proud" of his boys who went down fighting in the second T20I against Sri Lanka. Dhawan, while speaking at the post-match presentation, said he was impressed with his team's never-say-die attitude and taking the game till the last over despite a low total on the board. Dhawan said he is proud of the way his boys fought and kept the opposition on their toes. The Indian opener added that both batters and bowlers played well in the second T20I but unfortunately the side couldn't cross the finish line. Dhawan, however, admitted they were 10-15 runs short.

Sri Lanka defeated India by four wickets with two balls to spare to level the three-match series 1-1. Dhananjaya de Silva played crucial innings in the middle-overs as he scored 40 off 34 balls and remained unbeaten till the end. Wanindu Hasaranga and Chamika Karunaratne also made some important contributions towards the back end of the Sri Lankan innings as they helped De Silva from one end. De Silva was adjudged the player of the match for his unbeaten knock.

Sri Lanka skipper thanks BCCI, SLC

Sri Lankan skipper Dasun Shanaka was also happy with his team's performance in the second T20I. Shanaka said the plan was to restrict India to a low total so the chase becomes easy. Shanaka said his side was unable to capitalise in the powerplay, which held them a little bit. Shanaka added that Dhananjaya de Silva and Wanindu Hasaranga bailed Sri Lanka out in the end. The Sri Lankan skipper also thanked the BCCI and the SLC for providing youngsters with the opportunity to play in these trying times.

Sri Lanka had won the toss and elected to field first. The Indian team, which recently suffered a blow after Krunal Pandya tested positive, went with a couple of changes in the match. Devdutt Padikkal and Ruturaj Gaikwad made their international debut in the match and scored 21 and 29 runs respectively. Dhawan led the charge in batting with his 40 off 42 balls. The pitch was slower than the one used in the first T20I, hence Sri Lanka managed to restrict India for 132 runs in 20 overs. Indian bowlers also bowled well and picked six wickets between themselves. While Kuldeep Yadav picked two wickets, the other four bowlers picked one each. However, the fielding by the Indian side was a little disappointing as there were too many dropped catches.

Image: BCCI/Twitter

