Shikhar Dhawan Lauds Opening Partner Prithvi Shaw, Says 'he Makes It Easier For Me'

Indian international Shikhar Dhawan is showcasing his class for Delhi Capitals (DC) in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Dhawan has surpassed Punjab Kings skipper KL Rahul to regain the top spot on the list of highest run-scorers in IPL 2021. Last night, the Delhi batsman carried his excellent touch from the previous game and helped his team finish the match against Punjab Kings. After the match, Dhawan lauded his opening partner Prithvi Shaw, who is also looking in great form in IPL 2021. Dhawan said Shaw makes it easier for him and it's really nice to bat when he is at the other end.

"I have been playing with Prithvi for the past couple of years now and he makes it easier for me. The way he has been striking the ball is amazing and is beautiful to watch him from the other end. And it totally depends on the situation like in the previous game there was nothing for me to do as Prithvi took on the opposition himself. But this time I knew that I had to keep the boundaries going and if I am hitting certain bowlers well I had to cash in more runs from that particular over," Dhawan said at the post-match presentation as he earned back the Orange cap.

DC wins by 7 wickets

Delhi Capitals won the match by 7 wickets with 14 balls to spare. After winning the toss and deciding to field first, DC bowlers managed to restrict a baffled Punjab Kings under 170, which made it easy for their batters to go out and express themselves freely as the target was not so high to chase down. Punjab Kings had come into the game on the back of the loss of their star skipper KL Rahul. However, stand-in captain Mayank Agarwal took the responsibility on his shoulders and helped his side post a respectable total at a time when most of his teammates were falling like the house of cards at the other end.

Mayank Agarwal scored an unbeaten 99 off just 58 balls, including 4 sixes and 8 boundaries. Dawid Malan, the world's no. 1 T20 batsman, who made his debut for Punjab last night in place of Nicholas Pooran, remained the second-highest run-scorer for his side as he hit 26 off 26 balls. Gayle and Prabhsimran Singh made 13 and 12 runs respectively. No other batsman from the Punjab side was able to cross the double-digit mark and the innings finished at 166/6.

DC openers Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw provided a solid start, as usual, scoring 60 runs in the powerplay. Shaw hit 39 off just 22 balls before he was dismissed by Harpreet Brar. Steve Smith played his part and scored 24 off 22 before being dismissed by Riley Meredith. DC skipper Rishabh Pant came in but couldn't finish the game as he was bowled out for just 14 runs. Shikhar Dhawan with his incredible 69 not-out ended it for Delhi alongside teammate Shimron Hetmyer, who came in and smashed two back-to-back maximums to close it as quickly as possible.

(Image Credit: IPL)