Shikhar Dhawan-led Team India Fined 20% Match Fees For Slow Over Rate In 1st ODI Vs WI

India have been fined 20% of their match fee for slow-over rate in the first One-Day International against West Indies. The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Sunday announced that Indian players were fined 20% of their match fee after skipper Shikhar Dhawan pleaded guilty to the offence. The sanction was imposed by Richie Richardson, who is a member of the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees.

India missed the target by one over in the allotted time frame in the first ODI on Thursday, according to a statement from the ICC. For each over that a team fails to bowl in the specified time, the ICC Code of Conduct for Players states that 20% of the players' match fee will be deducted.

India vs West Indies, 1st ODI

India won the first ODI by 3 runs as West Indies failed to chase down a target of 309 runs in 50 overs. Batting first, India scored 308/7 courtesy of a brilliant knock from Shikhar Dhawan, who smashed 97 off 99 balls. Shubman Gill also contributed to the total as he scored 64 off 53 balls. Shreyas Iyer was another half-centurion for India in the first ODI as he scored 54 off 57 balls. Deepak Hooda and Axar Patel scored 27 and 21 runs, respectively.

Gudakesh Motie and Alzarri Joseph picked two wickets each for the home side, while Romario Shepherd and Akeal Hosein scalped one wicket each.

India then restricted West Indies for a score of 305/6 thanks to some incredible death-over bowling from Mohammed Siraj. West Indies fell short of just three runs and gave India an early lead in the three-match series. Kyle Mayers was the top run-scorer for the hosts as he scored 75 off 68 balls. Brandon King also contributed with his 54 off 66 balls. Shepherd and Hosein forged a crucial partnership towards the backend of their innings but failed to help their side win the match.

For India, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Shardul Thakur each picked two wickets. Dhawan was named the player of the match for his amazing effort with the bat.

Image: Twitter/BCCI

