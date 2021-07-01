Shikhar Dhawan Makes Hilarious Joke Involving Rahul Dravid While Playing 'game' With Shaw

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday shared a video of Indian opening duo Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw, where they could be seen enjoying a "guessing game". The video shows Dhawan and Shaw playing 'Music & Mime', a game in which participants must guess words while music plays in their headphones for distraction. Both Dhawan and Shaw engage in laughter after guessing a few words incorrectly, but as the game progresses, and they get into the swing of things, they eventually get the answers right.

Loud music blaring in your ears 🎶



Your teammate miming & mouthing words 🗣️



This guessing game takes a hilarious turn very soon 😄 #TeamIndia #SLvIND



Presenting Music & Mime ft. @SDhawan25 & @PrithviShaw 😎 - by @ameyatilak



Full video 🎥 👇 https://t.co/nzOZEZjeC3 pic.twitter.com/ZxfxDGj1Ok — BCCI (@BCCI) July 1, 2021

"Today, we're going to do something interesting, and I'll be joined by our beloved Gabbar, Shikki Bhai, Mr. Shikhar Dhawan." We have a game called Music & Mime that is very interesting. There are two types of cards on the table: one with the names of players who will travel to Sri Lanka for the limited-overs series, and another with food names. You pick one card from the deck, and I will mouth the word for you to guess while you wear your headphones. So, let's get started," Shaw explains the rules to Dhawan before starting the game.

Shaw starts with the name of wicketkeeper-batsman Ishan Kishan, who is part of the 20-member squad that has travelled to Sri Lanka for the white-ball series. Shaw asks Dhawan to guess the name, but the Indian opener gets it wrong on the first try. Shaw then lips his own name and asks Dhawan to guess it, which his Delhi Capitals teammate does in a single attempt. Head coach Rahul Dravid's name comes up next, which Dhawan guesses correctly before jokingly asking why is the former cricketer's name in the current players' list.

Shaw and Dhawan continue for some more time before nominating Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan's name for the next round of the game. The Indian white-ball team is currently in Sri Lanka for three-match T20I series and as many ODI games. In the absence of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, who are in the UK for a Test series against England, Shikhar Dhawan has been given charge of the team with Rahul Dravid as head coach.

India squad for Sri Lanka tour

India’s squad: Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Prithvi Shaw, Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Nitish Rana, Ishan Kishan (Wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (Wicket-keeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, Rahul Chahar, K Gowtham, Krunal Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Vice-captain), Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Chetan Sakariya

(Image Credit: BCCI/Twitter/PTI)