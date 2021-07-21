Shikhar Dhawan, Mohammad Rizwan, Liam Livingstone Gain Big In Latest ICC T20I Rankings

Pakistan opener Mohammad Rizwan has gained big in the latest update of the ICC Men's T20I player rankings. Rizwan has moved four places up to attain the career-best seventh position in the T20I rankings following an amazing series against England. The 29-year-old had entered the top-10 of ICC T20I batting rankings for the first time in April this year after Pakistan's tour of Zimbabwe. In the recently-concluded series against England, Rizwan scored an aggregate of 176 runs, including an unbeaten 79 in the final match, which Pakistan lost by 3 wickets.

Meanwhile, England's middle-order batsman Liam Livingstone has also gained big in the recently updated T20I rankings, courtesy of his maiden century in the first match against Pakistan. Livingstone has jumped a whopping 144 places to reach the 27th position. The England batsman had made his T20I debut four years ago against South Africa and has since played only eight matches. Livingstone finished the series with an aggregate of 147 runs, helping his side secure the three-match series 2-1.

Among other batsmen who have gained in the latest T20I ranking update are West Indies opener Evin Lewis (8th), South Africa's Aiden Markram (15th), and England opener Jason Roy (17th). West Indies batters Lendl Simmons and Nicholas Pooran have moved to 51st and 63rd positions respectively. Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi has also moved to the 13thh position in the bowling rankings following a match-winning effort in the first T20I against England.

ICC ODI rankings

Meanwhile, in the Men's ODI player rankings, which takes into account the three-match series between Zimbabwe and Bangladesh, the third match between Ireland and South Africa match, and the first two ODIs between Sri Lanka and India, Shikhar Dhawan has moved to 16th position following an unbeaten 86-run knock in the first match against the islanders. South Africa batsman Quinton de Kock has entered the top-10 after gaining one place following their series against Ireland.

