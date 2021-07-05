'Shikhar Dhawan Needs To Score Runs' To Hold Spot In T20 World Cup Squad: VVS Laxman

Shikhar Dhawan will be leading the India Team for the T20I matches in Sri Lanka and this will be the best opportunity for him to prove himself so that he can be included in the T20I World Cup squad. However, former Indian cricketer VVS Laxman believes that Dhawan will still have to get runs to ensure he remains in contention for the playing XI in the ICC T20I World Cup tournament.

"Shikhar Dhawan has to be amongst runs," says Laxman

Speaking on Star Sports' Game Plan, Laxman said that Dhawan has been made captain owing to his consistent performances for Team India. But Laxman also stated that Virat Kohli has expressed a desire to open the innings for the Men in Blue in the upcoming T20I World Cup and so Dhawan will face a lot of competition to retain his favoured opening spot for the Indian Team.

“First thing, I think he is being rewarded for his consistent performance for the Indian Team, – especially in white-ball cricket – and he is the most experienced player in this squad," Laxman said.

"But Shikhar Dhawan will be very clear that he has to use this opportunity – especially keeping in mind the T20 World Cup, there is so much stiff competition. There is Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul – who are established opening batsmen. Virat Kohli, very clearly mentioned that he wants to open in T20 formats. So, Shikhar Dhawan has to be amongst runs."

"So, while he is excited being the captain of the Indian team – and anyone will be proud to lead their country – but his focus will be to score runs and put his spot in a secure position," Laxman signed off.

Pathan says that Dhawan has a 'point to prove'

Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan feels that Dhawan will have a point to prove to himself in the upcoming Sri Lanka tour and at the same time, he will be excited to lead the side for the first time in his career.

"He is a very fun-loving guy. Whenever you meet him, he is always laughing, very cheerful. The youngsters will be very comfortable around him. And I think, as a leader, he will have a point to prove - not to anyone, but for himself, because last time he was leading an IPL side, that was not a very fruitful move for him, but that was so many years ago. So, if any senior guy wants to do something, he will be looking forward to not only perform but also sharing his experience with all the youngsters." Irfan said.

The T20I series between India and Sri Lanka will begin on July 13 with many youngsters looking to make their debut and stake their claim for a spot in the Indian squad for the ICC T20 World Cup.

(Image Credits: @SDhawan25/Twitter)