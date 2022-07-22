Shikhar Dhawan On Instagram Reel With Dravid: 'Work Goes On, Liveliness Creates Good Bond'

Team India coach Rahul Dravid recently make an appearance in Shikhar Dhawan's Instagram reel wherein he can be seen joining the rest of the team in saying 'hey' while walking in front of the camera. Dravid is generally regarded as a soft-spoken person and doesn't claim an avid social media presence. However, Dhawan ensured he made him a part of it. The stand-in skipper of Team India also opened up recently about Rahul Dravid's presence in the 'hey' reel video.

Feels good to make people happy through such reels: Shikhar Dhawan

Recently, Shikhar Dhawan shared a reel on Instagram that featured himself and several other teammates including Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj and surprisingly Team India coach Rahul Dravid. Ahead of the first ODI match against West Indies, Dhawan, during the press conference, stated that it is important to have some fun while working and his nature helps him bond with the team members.

He said, "I feel because of my nature and energy, I am able to gel well with everyone. It is very important to have fun while working. Work goes on, but that liveliness creates a very good bond, as you saw in my reel, which also had Rahul bhai." He further said," The entire team was there (talking of the reel). These days there are reels, earlier there were team dinners or team activities. It creates bonding. It also feels good to make people happy through such reels over any other means."

India vs West Indies ODI & T20I series schedule

After winning the T20I and ODI series in England, a new-looking Team India is all set to tour the West Indies to play a three-match ODI and five-match T20I series. With some of the senior players rested, Shikhar Dhawan has been entrusted with the job of leading the team in the ODI format. Following the conclusion of the ODI series, Rohit Sharma will be returning back at the helm for the T20I series. Here's the complete India vs West Indies schedule

Match Date Location Time 1st ODI July 22 Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad 7:00 PM IST 2nd ODI July 24 Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad 7:00 PM IST 3rd ODI July 27 Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad 7:00 PM IST 1st T20I July 29 Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad 8:00 PM IST 2nd T20I August 1 Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts 8:00 PM IST 3rd T20I August 2 Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts 8:00 PM IST 4th T20I August 6 Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida 8:00 PM IST 5th T20I August 7 Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida 8:00 PM IST

India's ODI squad for the series against West Indies

Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Ravindra Jadeja (vice-captain), Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd Siraj, Arshdeep Singh.

India's T20I squad for West Indies series

Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul*, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav*, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh.

While releasing Team India's ODI and T20I squad for the series against the West Indies, the BCCI made a note that the inclusion of KL Rahul and Kuldeep Yadav was subject to fitness.