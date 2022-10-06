Shikhar Dhawan Outlines Importance Of ODI Series Vs South Africa; 'Youngsters Will Get...'

Ahead of the IND vs SA ODI series that begins on October 6, Team India captain Shikhar Dhawan revealed the importance of competing in these matches for the youngsters in the side. With most of the senior players that are usually present in the ODI team currently preparing for the upcoming T20 World Cup, Dhawan will lead a young team against the Proteas.

Other than featuring several players who can make their ODI debut, the Men in Blue's squad will also include two players that earned their maiden call-up to the squad: Mukesh Kumar and Rajat Patidar.

Dhawan outlines importance of IND vs SA series

While speaking at his pre-match press conference on October 5, Shikhar Dhawan said, "This series is a good exposure ahead of the 2023 World Cup. Youngsters will get more exposure playing against a great team. There are benefits all around. It will increase their experience and confidence. They have been doing well. They will learn from their mistakes as they play more. It is important for me to play as much as possible ahead of the World Cup."

Speaking of his own goals in the upcoming series, the 36-year-old added, "Whenever possible, I pass on my knowledge to youngsters. Now there is new responsibility on me but I see opportunity in challenges and I enjoy it. My goal currently is the 2023 World Cup. I just want to keep myself fit and be in a good state of mind to be in the fray." With the veteran star batsman not selected in the T20 World Cup squad, it will be all the more important for him to play well in the ODI format.

India vs South Africa ODI series squads

Team India: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Rajat Patidar, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson(w), Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan, Mohammed Siraj, Rahul Tripathi, Mukesh Kumar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi

South Africa: Janneman Malan, Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Aiden Markram, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Anrich Nortje, Heinrich Klaasen, Lungi Ngidi, Reeza Hendricks