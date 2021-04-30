Shikhar Dhawan overtakes Suresh Raina to become second-highest run scorer in IPL history

Delhi Capitals (DC) opener Shikhar Dhawan has surpassed Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batsman Suresh Raina to become the second-highest run-scorer in IPL history. Dhawan, who scored 47-ball 46 against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) last night, now has 5,508 IPL runs to his name, which he scored at an average of 34.86 and strike rate of 127.14. Dhawan is the current Orange Cap holder, which is given to the top run-scorer of the season. The Delhi batsman has 311 runs from 7 matches that he has played in the tournament so far. Meanwhile, Raina is not far behind with 5,489 runs, followed by David Warner and Rohit Sharma with 5,447 and 5,445 runs respectively.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli is on top of the chart with 6,041 runs to his name, which he scored at an average of 37.99 and strike rate of 130.61. Just recently, Kohli became the first cricketer to reach 6,000 runs in the Indian Premier League. Kohli accumulated 6,000 runs in over 13 years of playing in the IPL, during which he appeared in 189 innings for his side Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Other players who feature on the top-10 list are AB de Villiers, Chris Gayle, MS Dhoni, Robin Uthappa, and Gautam Gambhir. All the players on the list, except for former KKR skipper Gautam Gambhir, are still playing in the IPL and the stats may change after the next game.

DC vs KKR

Pant and Co. won the match by 7 wickets with 21 balls to spare. It was Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan who steered Delhi's innings and helped the team reach the target comfortably. While Shaw scored an amazing 82 off 41 balls with a strike rate of 200, Dhawan hit 46 off 47 balls to anchor the chase. Chasing a low total of just 154 runs, DC batters came in and started smashing the ball from the get-go. Shimron Hetmyer and Marcus Stoinis finished the game for DC to win their fifth game of the season.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) suffered from yet another batting collapse last night as their top-order batsmen once again failed to put runs on the board. Apart from Shubman Gill and Andre Russell, no other batter could score big for the team as they finished the first innings with a total of just 154/6. Gill scored 38-ball 43, including 3 boundaries and 1 maximum, while Russell hit 45 off just 27 balls, including 4 sixes and 2 fours.

(Image Credit: IPL)



