Shikhar Dhawan Pens Gratitude Note After Receiving Arjuna Award; 'Unbelievable Feeling'

Team India's opening batter Shikhar Dhawan on Saturday was conferred with the prestigious Arjuna Award by President of India Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan for his outstanding achievements in Cricket. Twitter handle of President of India shared the picture of Dhawan receiving the Arjuna Award and outlined that the 35-year-old cricketer is the fastest to reach 2000 and 3000 runs in ODI Cricket and second fastest Indian to reach 4000 and 5000 runs in the same format.

After receiving the honour, Shikhar Dhawan on Sunday took to his Twitter handle and expressed his gratitude to the people who supported him on his journey and also expressed his 'unbelievable' feelings after getting acknowledged for his contribution.

"Arjuna award receive karna mere liye bohot sammaan ki baat hai. Mai unn sabhi logon ka dhanyawad karna chahta hu jo iss safar mein mere saath khade rahe mere coaches, doctors, support staff, BCCI, teammates, sabhi fans, mere doston aur mera parivar. ( It is a great honour for me to receive the Arjuna Award. I would like to thank all the people who stood by me on this journey the coaches, doctors, support staff, BCCI, teammates, all the fans, my friends and my family)," Dhawan stated in his post.

"Aap sabhi ke pyaar aur saath ke bina ye possible nahi ho pata. Ye ek bohot hi unbelievable feeling hoti hai Jab aapka hard work acknowledge kara jaata hai aur mai sab logo ke liye apna Bohot bohot abhaar vyakt karna chahta hu. ???? I will continue to work hard to make my country proud Congratulations to all the awardees." ( This would not have been possible without your love and support. It is such an unbelievable feeling when your hard work gets acknowledged. I will continue to work hard to make my country proud. Congratulations to all the award winners)," Dhawan added.

Arjuna award receive karna mere liye bohot sammaan ki baat hai. Mai unn sabhi logon ka dhanyawad karna chahta hu jo iss safar mein mere saath khade rahe - mere coaches, doctors, support staff, BCCI, teammates, sabhi fans, mere doston aur mera parivar. pic.twitter.com/fDYkqs9se2 — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) November 14, 2021

Aap sabhi ke pyaar aur saath ke bina ye possible nahi ho pata. Ye ek bohot hi unbelievable feeling hoti hai Jab aapka hard work acknowledge kara jaata hai aur mai sab logo ke liye apna Bohot bohot abhaar vyakt karna chahta hu. 😊🙏 pic.twitter.com/yxEQJaqmRf — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) November 14, 2021

I will continue to work hard to make my country proud 🇮🇳 Congratulations to all the awardees 😊 — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) November 14, 2021

Arjuna Award 2021 Full List-

12 sportspersons were awarded the Khel Ratna, while 35 Indian athletes were conferred with the Arjuna Award this year. Here is the full list of Arjuna Award awardees-

Arpinder Singh (athletics) Simranjit Kaur (boxing) Shikhar Dhawan(cricket) Bhavani Devi Chadalavada Anandha Sundhararaman (fencing) Monika (hockey) Vandana Katariya (hockey) Sandeep Narwal (kabaddi) Himani Uttam Parab (mallakhamb) Abhishek Verma (shooting) Ankita Raina (tennis) Deepak Punia (wrestling) Dilpreet Singh (hockey) Harman Preet Singh (hockey) Rupinder Pal Singh (hockey) Surender Kumar (hockey) Amit Rohidas (hockey) Birendra Lakra (hockey) Sumit (hockey) Nilakanta Sharma (hockey) Hardik Singh (hockey) Vivek Sagar Prasad (hockey) Gurjant Singh(hockey) Mandeep Singh (hockey) Shamsher Singh (hockey) Lalit Kumar Upadhyay (hockey) Varun Kumar (hockey) Simranjeet Singh (hockey) Yogesh Kathuniya (para-athletics) Nishad Kumar (para-athletics) Praveen Kumar (para-athletics) Suhash Yathiraj (para badminton) Singhraj Adhana (para shooting) Bhavina Patel (para table-tennis) Harvinder Singh (para archery) Sharad Kumar (para-athletics)

(Image: PTI)