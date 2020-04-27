Shikhar Dhawan Raises His Voice Against Domestic Violence With A Very Important Message

Shikhar Dhawan has been out of action from cricket for a while. He was last seen during the series-deciding third ODI against Australia in Bengaluru earlier this year where he ended up injuring his shoulder while fielding. Not only could he bat in that contest but also ended up missing the New Zealand series that followed.

Meanwhile, all the global sporting events have either been postponed or cancelled due to the global pandemic. Just like other sportspersons, even Dhawan has kept himself quarantined. However, he has lately come up with a very important message.

'I am very disheartened': Shikhar Dhawan

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the southpaw had posted a video where he can be seen indulging in some boxing practice techniques with better half Ayesha Mukherjee and son Zoravar while even he was involved him some fitness session as well as he did some lower body exercises.

At the same time, the opening batsman also raised his voice against domestic violence by mentioning that while he is enjoying his time at home with his loving family, he is truly disheartened and sad to hear about the existence of domestic violence in today's time. Shikhar urged one and all to put an end to it by choosing a kind and loving partner and saying no to violence.

While I enjoy my time at home with my loving family, I am truly disheartened and sad to hear about domestic violence still existing in today's time & we need to put an end to it. Choose a kind and loving partnership and say no to violence. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/ulh1zb0zmY — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) April 27, 2020

Shikhar Dhawan in IPL 2020

Dhawan was retained by Delhi Capitals in IPL 2020 that was supposed to get underway on March 29 but has now been indefinitely suspended. 'Gabbar' was traded to the Delhi franchise by Sunrisers Hyderabad last season where he played an integral part in the Shreyas Iyer-led side finishing third in the tournament where they had lost to the eventual runners-up Chennai Super Kings in Qualifier 2.

