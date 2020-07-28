Last Updated:

Shikhar Dhawan Reaches 50 Lakh Followers On Twitter, Holds Q&A Session To Celebrate

Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan reached 50 lakh followers on Twitter. To celebrate the occasion, the Delhi Capitals star hosted a Q&A session on Twitter.

Written By
Wasiq Agha
Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan has crafted a considerable social media presence over the years, with over 62 lakh followers on Instagram. During the lockdown, the Delhi Capitals batsman has been regularly sharing his daily routine with his fans. Shikhar Dhawan’s family frequently features on his accounts as well, with fans entertained by the player’s social media antics. Recently, Shikhar Dhawan reached another milestone on Twitter, and the 34-year-old celebrated the occasion with his fans in a special way.

Shikhar Dhawan holds Q&A to celebrate the Twitter milestone

After the Delhi Capitals star reached 50 lakh followers on Twitter, Shikhar Dhawan announced that he’ll be hosting a Twitter Q&A to celebrate. Dhawan asked fans to send in their questions using the #AskShikhar tag. The dashing batsman also wrote that he is grateful to his fans for their support.

Shikhar Dhawan answers flurry of fan questions

After announcing the Q&A, the Delhi Capitals batsman answered a number of questions online. Dhawan revealed that he used to use the number 25 shirt earlier and he has now switched to the number 42 shirt, in response to a question regarding his jersey number. While Shikhar Dhawan answered some questions via tweets, he also shared video replies to some of the questions asked of him. When asked to disclose a favourite item from his personal wardrobe, Shikhar Dhawan shared a video message talking about his clothing preferences. The Delhi batsman revealed that an Alan Scott black slim fit shirt is his favourite one. He further explained that he likes the shirt because it fits him well and he likes the fabric.

While responding to the questions, Shikhar Dhawan shared insights into what kind of music he prefers. When a fan asked him to name his favourite Punjabi singer, the Delhi Capitals captain responded by dropping the names of the likes of Gurdas Mann, Ammy Virk, Amrit Maan and Mankirt Aulakh. Many fans also asked him about his favourite stadium. Dhawan mentioned that since he made his Test debut came at Mohali and he also scored 187 in the match, the IS Bindra Stadium is his favourite one.

Dhawan also shared some stories from his cricketing career, going on to mention that leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal is the funniest player in the team. He shared his favourite memories of MS Dhoni while penning a message for the legendary Sachin Tendulkar. Before ending his Twiter Q&A, Dhawan also disclosed the reason behind why he is called 'Gabbar', explaining that the name was given to him since he used to entertain cricketers on the field by reciting dialogues of the famous villain.

Image Courtesy: Twitter/sdhawan25

First Published:
