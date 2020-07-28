Shikhar Dhawan Reaches 50 Lakh Followers On Twitter, Holds Q&A Session To Celebrate

Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan has crafted a considerable social media presence over the years, with over 62 lakh followers on Instagram. During the lockdown, the Delhi Capitals batsman has been regularly sharing his daily routine with his fans. Shikhar Dhawan’s family frequently features on his accounts as well, with fans entertained by the player’s social media antics. Recently, Shikhar Dhawan reached another milestone on Twitter, and the 34-year-old celebrated the occasion with his fans in a special way.

Also Read: Shikhar Dhawan's Wife Aesha Entertained By Guru Gaur Gopal Das' Sports Experience: Watch

Shikhar Dhawan holds Q&A to celebrate the Twitter milestone

The funniest guy is definitely @yuzi_chahal. I’m sure if you follow his Instagram page, you can see you how funny he is. We need characters like him in the team who keep the spirits high. #AskShikhar https://t.co/HpgXL3cO4H — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) July 28, 2020

After the Delhi Capitals star reached 50 lakh followers on Twitter, Shikhar Dhawan announced that he’ll be hosting a Twitter Q&A to celebrate. Dhawan asked fans to send in their questions using the #AskShikhar tag. The dashing batsman also wrote that he is grateful to his fans for their support.

Also Read: Shikhar Dhawan Follows Rohit Sharma In Choosing IMG-Reliance To Manage Business Interests

Shikhar Dhawan answers flurry of fan questions

After announcing the Q&A, the Delhi Capitals batsman answered a number of questions online. Dhawan revealed that he used to use the number 25 shirt earlier and he has now switched to the number 42 shirt, in response to a question regarding his jersey number. While Shikhar Dhawan answered some questions via tweets, he also shared video replies to some of the questions asked of him. When asked to disclose a favourite item from his personal wardrobe, Shikhar Dhawan shared a video message talking about his clothing preferences. The Delhi batsman revealed that an Alan Scott black slim fit shirt is his favourite one. He further explained that he likes the shirt because it fits him well and he likes the fabric.

Q: #AskShikhar

Hey Dhawan!

If I ask you to name one favourite item from your personal wardrobe, what would it be?

- @Kajal89825721



A: pic.twitter.com/t9ny9NqHti — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) July 28, 2020

Also Read: Emirates Cricket Board Confirms Receiving BCCI's Letter Of Intent To Host IPL 2020

While responding to the questions, Shikhar Dhawan shared insights into what kind of music he prefers. When a fan asked him to name his favourite Punjabi singer, the Delhi Capitals captain responded by dropping the names of the likes of Gurdas Mann, Ammy Virk, Amrit Maan and Mankirt Aulakh. Many fans also asked him about his favourite stadium. Dhawan mentioned that since he made his Test debut came at Mohali and he also scored 187 in the match, the IS Bindra Stadium is his favourite one.

Also Read: RCB Could End Title Drought In IPL 2020: Brad Hogg Echoes Aakash Chopra's Views

Dhawan also shared some stories from his cricketing career, going on to mention that leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal is the funniest player in the team. He shared his favourite memories of MS Dhoni while penning a message for the legendary Sachin Tendulkar. Before ending his Twiter Q&A, Dhawan also disclosed the reason behind why he is called 'Gabbar', explaining that the name was given to him since he used to entertain cricketers on the field by reciting dialogues of the famous villain.

Q: #AskShikhar How yoga helped you personally and professionally And how people should definitely take up yoga and make it as part of their lifestyle.#sarvayoga

- @sarvayogastudio



A: pic.twitter.com/Uu94ez4Anm — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) July 28, 2020

Image Courtesy: Twitter/sdhawan25