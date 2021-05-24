Shikhar Dhawan Recites 'soulful' Shayari After Playing Melodious Flute, DC Shares Video

Team India's explosive limited-overs opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan has been away from cricket ever since the IPL 2021 was abruptly postponed after COVID-19 infiltrated the bio-bubble of various franchises. As most of the states have imposed lockdown and no sporting activity is taking place in India, Shikhar Dhawan is enjoying time off from cricket at his Gurugram apartment. Shikhar Dhawan was in sublime form in the IPL 2021 until the BCCI and IPL Governing Council suspended the tournament. In fact, the southpaw was the orange cap holder and his team Delhi Capitals was on the top of the points table.

Recently, Shikhar Dhawan had shared his non-cricketing talent on his Instagram. The 35-year-old left-handed batsman had shared his video playing the flute. As soon as Shikhar Dhawan's flute video surfaced online, his fans were mesmerised and hailed the champion batsman for his talent. In fact, Yuzvendra Chahal's better-half Dhanashree praised Shikhar Dhawan on his post. The Delhi Capitals opening batsman had played the tunes of a famous song by the late Jagjit Singh.

Shikhar Dhawan Recites 'Soulful' Shayari

Now, another video of Shikhar Dhawan's non-cricketing talent has surfaced on Instagram. Delhi Capitals on Sunday shared the video of the opener reciting a shayari. In a video posted by his Indian Premier League (IPL) team Delhi Capitals on Instagram, Shikhar Dhawan can be seen reciting a few lines of a 'shayari' by famous poet Wasim Barelvi. "Gabbar out there bringing in #SoulfulSunday for you," DC wrote in the caption box.

Shikhar Dhawan donation in COVID fight

A number of cricket stars have extended their support through various means amid the ongoing health crisis in India. Shikhar Dhawan had also done his bit by pledging to donate INR 20 lakh to 'Mission Oxygen' and help hospitals and patients procure oxygen equipment. Moreover, he had also mentioned that he would give any amount earned from post-match awards to the organization. The Shikhar Dhawan donation for corona also includes the oxygen concentrators that he has donated to Gurugram police for COVID-19 relief work.

Shikhar Dhawan IPL 2021 journey

The IPL veteran is plying his trade for the Delhi Capitals team in the latest edition of the cash-rich league. The talented lit up the tournament with some stunning performances with the bat. He emerged to be the most prolific run-scored in the competition before its postponement. Shikhar Dhawan had amassed 380 runs in 8 matches in IPL 2021 along with three half-centuries.

(Image Credits: Instagram- delhicapitals/shikhardofficial)