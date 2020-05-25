Shikhar Dhawan Recollects His Splendid Knock Of 187 On Test Debut Against Australia

Shikhar Dhawan recalled his Test debut where he had scored a magnificent 187 against Australia when they had toured India during the 2012/13 season. He had played this splendid knock in the third of the fourth-match Test series that was played at the Punjab Cricket Association Stadium in Mohali. India were already 2-0 heading into that contest and they went on to seal the series by the virtue of this fantastic innings from Dhawan.

'That was one of the best innings': Shikhar Dhawan

During a recent Instagram live session with star Sri Lankan all-rounder Angelo Mathews, 'Gabbar' went on to say that was one of the best innings where he had played a knock of 187 on his Test debut. He then mentioned that scoring against Australia is always a big thing coming from an Asian team as it always carries a lot of weightage. The Delhi cricketer then revealed that he enjoyed playing the Aussie fast bowlers and he enjoyed playing in Mohali.

The southpaw further added that was timing the ball so nicely and there was a rhythm to his innings. Meanwhile, the dynamic opener also admitted he had no idea that he had created a record for scoring the fastest century in the debut match.

Coming back to the Mohali Test match, Australia were bundled out for 408 in their first innings after winning the toss and electing to bat first. In reply,India scored 499 riding on Dhawan's splendid 187. The visitors in their second innings were dismissed for 223 to set India a target of 135 which the hosts chased down with six wickets in hand.

Shikhar Dhawan was last seen in action during the home bilateral ODI series against Australia earlier this year. He had injured his shoulder while fielding in the series-deciding ODI in Bengaluru as a result of which not only could he come out to bat in the second innings but also missed out on the New Zealand series that followed. The dashing opener was retained by Delhi Capitals in the IPL Auctions that were held in December last year. The IPL 2020 that was originally scheduled to be held on March 29 has been indefinitely suspended as of now due to coronavirus fear.

(Image Courtesy: AP)