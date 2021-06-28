Shikhar Dhawan Reveals How Bio-bubble Has Helped Develop Bond With Players

The coronavirus crisis has forced organisers to incorporate several changes in order to ensure the safety of cricketers and other stakeholders. While the introduction of the COVID bio-bubble has been successful in many ways in minimizing the risk of players being infected amid a sporting event, it also has proved to be an added challenge for professionals who are on the road constantly owning to the jam-packed cricketing calenders. However, veteran Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan has highlighted a major positive that comes along with being confined in such an environment.

IND vs SL 2021: Shikhar Dhawan points out major positive of COVID bio-bubble

With team India's mainstays such as Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja currently stationed in the United Kingdom for their impending five-match Test series against England, Shikhar Dhawan will lead the Men in Blue in their limited-overs assignment against Sri Lanka. India's white-ball specialists alongside new call-ups will battle it out with the neighbouring country in the month of July. The sides will square off in three ODIs and as many T20Is.

The Indian contingent assembled in Mumbai earlier this month, where they were scheduled to undergo 14 days of quarantine ahead of the IND vs SL 2021 series. Moreover, the players will remain in a bio-bubble during the matches as well. Speaking about the same, Shikhar Dhawan in a media interaction suggested that it provides a significant platform for the senior campaigners to build a rapport with their junior counterparts, while also sharing their experience with them.

Moreover, the southpaw also stated that the culture of cricketers being together after a day's play is also coming back due to the bio-bubble era. Dhawan reckoned that spending more time with the squad is also of great help for team bonding. The 35-year-old seemed confident ahead of the team's tour where he will take over the captaincy reins for six matches. Here is the India vs Sri Lanka schedule:

India vs Sri Lanka schedule

India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI: July 13, 2021 - Colombo - 10:00 AM (IST)

India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI: July 16, 2021 - Colombo - 10:00 AM (IST)

India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI: July 18, 2021 - Colombo - 10:00 AM (IST)

India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I: July 21, 2021 - Colombo - 7:00 PM (IST)

India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I: July 23, 2021 - Colombo - 7:00 PM (IST)

India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I: July 25, 2021 - Colombo - 7:00 PM (IST)

IND vs SL telecast in India

Fans in India will be able to relish the live-action of the high-octane matches from the comfort of their homes. The IND vs SL telecast will be available on the Sony Pictures Network India. Moreover, for the live streaming of the matches, one can visit the Sony LIV app and website.

Image source: AP