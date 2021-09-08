Shikhar Dhawan Shares Motivational Post Amid Divorce With Aesha Mukherji

Shikhar Dhawan and Aesha Mukherji on Tuesday shocked everyone after deciding to end their eight years of marriage. Aesha Dhawan on Monday took to Instagram handle said that she thought divorce was a 'dirty word' until 'I became a 2-time divorcee'. Dhawan and Aesha married each other back in 2012 and were blessed with a baby boy Zoravar in 2014.

Shikhar Dhawan divorce news

Aesha Mukherji in her post wrote “Funny how words can have such powerful meanings and associations. I experienced this firsthand as a divorcee. The first time I went through a divorce I was soooooooo scared. I felt like I had failed and I was doing something so wrong at that time,". Aesha Mukherji first husband was an Australian businessman and has two daughters Aliyah and Rhea from a previous marriage.

Shikhar Dhawan post motivational message post-divorce news

On Wednesday, Shikhar Dhawan posted a motivational message on his Instagram handle in which he spoke about working hard to turn dreams into reality. He also wrote that to achieve the goal one must go all out and if one loves the work then he can enjoy it and also find success.

Shikhar Dhawan to next feature in the second phase of IPL 2021

Shikhar Dhawan was last seen on-field leading the young Indian team during the Sri Lanka tour in July. A seasoned campaigner and vital cog of the Men in Blue's limited-overs side. He captained India for six white-ball matches in Sri Lanka. The team featured six uncapped players and was coached by Rahul Dravid. Dhawan has been spearheading the formidable batting line-up of the team for almost a decade. He will also be hoping to find a place in the World T20 squad as he faces a tough battle for an opening slot from KL Rahul.

The left-handed opening batsman will next play for the Delhi Capitals in the second phase of the upcoming IPL 2021 which will be played in UAE. The IPL 2021 phase 2 matches will be played from 19 September, with the final set to be played on 15 October. The BCCI had decided to move the tournament to the UAE after the Indian leg was halted over COVID-19 concerns. A total of 31 matches will be played in the given time frame. The second leg of the IPL 2021 edition will begin with a blockbuster clash between arch-rivals Mumbai Indians, who are the defending champions, and Chennai Super Kings. The final match of the league stage will be played between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals on 8 October.