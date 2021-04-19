Shikhar Dhawan Subtly Questions Massive Virat Kohli Call After Win Vs PBKS; Here Is How

Match 11 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 witnessed a brilliant batting performance by Shikhar Dhawan against the Punjab Kings. His performance set the stage for the Delhi Capitals to chase the score of 195 runs in just 18.2 overs. Since joining the Delhi Capitals in the year 2019, the performance of Shikhar Dhawan has sent a strong message to captain Virat Kohli and the Indian selectors to cement his place as an opener for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2021.

DC vs PBKS scorecard: Shikhar Dhawan stars in another DC win

The DC vs PBKS scorecard saw Shikhar Dhawan and Mayank Agarwal display their hitting power by scoring 92 and 69 runs each respectively with a strike rate of well above 180. However, Shikhar Dhawan was the one to steal the show by scoring 92 runs from 49 balls with a strike rate of 187.75, in which he hit an impressive 13 4s and 2 6s. He was awarded the Player of the Match since his knock of 92 runs propelled the Delhi Capitals to chase the score of 195 set by Punjab Kings.

Virat Kohli's decision to open for team India

Earlier in March, Virat Kohli had said that he would be opening the batting for RCB in the IPL 2021 season, also keeping in mind the T20 World Cup 2021, in which he would open alongside Rohit Sharma. This statement came after Virat Kohli had opened in the 5th Match of the T20 series against England on March 20. Throughout the series, Virat Kohli switched places and found his rhythm in the last match where he scored 80 runs, taking the team total to a massive 224. India beat England by 36 runs, thereby winning the series.

Virat Kohli IPL 2021 campaign so far

Individually, the Virat Kohli IPL 2021 journey has been average so far where he has scored 71 runs in 3 matches with an average of 23.66. In comparison, the Shikhar Dhawan stats tell a better story where he has scored 186 runs in his 3 matches with an average of 62. Dhawan has scored more than 500 runs in two consecutive seasons in IPL since joining the Delhi Capitals.

In the IPL 2020, he scored 618 runs in 17 matches with an average of 44.14. The Shikhar Dhawan stats might leave the fans questioning Virat Kohli's decision to open for Team India in the T20 World Cup 2021 and instead resume his signature position at No.3. Shikhar Dhawan has been the most dependable player for Team India in ICC tournaments and his position as an opener must always be considered.

