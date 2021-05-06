Shikhar Dhawan Takes First Dose Of COVID-19 Vaccine, Shares Special Message With Fans

The Delhi Capitals, under the leadership of Rishabh Pant, were having a fantastic Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) season. The team were at the top of the points table before 12 cases of COVID-19 within 2 days around the bio-bubble led to the IPL Governing Council and the BCCI deciding that making the IPL 2021 postponed was a better solution. Now that measures are taken to send players back home, Team India and Delhi Capitals opening batsmen Shikhar Dhawan on Thursday shared a picture of him taking the COVID-19 vaccine.

The left-hander tweeted a heartfelt message along with picture of him taking the COVID-19 vaccine. In the message, Dhawan thanked the frontline warriors who have showed dedication and given sacrifices. The Delhi cricketer even asked his fans to get vaccinated as soon as possible in order to defeat this virus. Recently, Shikhar Dhawan pledged ₹20 lakh to Mission Oxygen, to help hospitals and patients procure oxygen equipment. He added that he would give any amount earned from post-match awards to the organization.

Vaccinated ✅ Can’t thank all our frontline warriors enough for their sacrifices and dedication. Please do not hesitate and get yourself vaccinated as soon as possible. It’ll help us all defeat this virus. pic.twitter.com/0bqBnsaWRh — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) May 6, 2021

Cricket fans in India were left in shock following the news about the BCCI's decision to get the IPL 2021 postponed after players from several teams were affected by COVID-19. Players from teams like Kolkata Knight Riders, Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals were tested positive for the virus. The confirmation of the same was made on the tournament's Twitter account.

Shikhar Dhawan had a fantastic IPL 2021 season with the bat as he was the leading run-scorer for the Delhi Capitals team as well as in the tournament before the season was postponed. The opener scored 380 runs from 8 matches this season but overall his stats is equally impressive. In his IPL career, the Shikhar Dhawan stats read 5577 runs from 184 matches and during the tournament, he surpassed Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batsman Suresh Raina to become the second-highest run-scorer in IPL history.

Not only in the IPL, but the Shikhar Dhawan stats in the Indian jersey is also impressive. In 34 Test matches, the opener scored 2315 runs, while in the ODI format, he has 5977 runs from 142 matches. In the T20I format, Dhawan has 1673 runs from 65 matches which include 11 fifties.

Recently, India has given a nod to Russia's COVID-19 vaccine - Sputnik V as its third coronavirus vaccine after Covishield and Covaxin due to an increase in number of COVID-19 cases in the country. According to information on Republic World, the first batch of Sputnik V landed in Hyderabad on May 1 and it contained 1,50,000 doses of the Russian COVID-19 vaccine. Indian regulators granted regulatory approval or restricted use authorisation to Sputnik V on April 12 of this year. Dr. Reddy’s has partnered with the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) to supply the first 250 million doses of Sputnik V in India.

