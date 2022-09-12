Shikhar Dhawan To Lead India In ODIs Against South Africa: BCCI Sources

Team India opener Shikhar Dhawan will be donning the captaincy hat yet again when India hosts South Africa in the three-match ODI series. Shikhar Dhawan's captaincy stint had started with a series against the West Indies. According to an ANI report, a source close to BCCI revealed that Dhawan will be given the captaincy for the India vs South Africa ODI series as the T20 World Cup-bound players will be given some rest time. The T20 World Cup is scheduled to take place in Australia from October 16 to November 13.

Shikhar Dhawan to lead team India against South Africa: Report

As per the report, VVS Laxman will be coaching the team during the India vs South Africa ODI series in absence of head coach Rahul Dravid. Following the completion of the Australian series, India welcome South Africa for 3 T20Is and 3 ODIs.The first T20I will be held in Thiruvananthapuram on September 28. The second T20I will be played on October 2, 2022, at Guwahati, followed by the last T20I at Indore on October 4. Following the completion of the T20I series, the action will then shift to the ODI series which gets underway at Lucknow on 6th October. Ranchi and Delhi will host the second and third ODI, respectively, on October 9 and 11. According to insidesport report, the India T20 WC squad will leave for Australia by October 10 to acclimate to the conditions and that is the reason why the board has decided to have a completely separate squad for the ODI series.

Team India's schedule before the T20 World Cup

Before heading to Australia to take part in the T20 World Cup team India is scheduled to play a total of eight matches. The Rohit Sharma-led side is scheduled to play 6 T20Is followed by 2 warm-up matches. India will host Australia for three-match T20I series. The India vs Australia three-match series will be played on September 20, 23 and 25 in Mohali, Nagpur and Hyderabad, respectively. After the series against South Africa, Team India will play two warm-up matches in Australia. In the first warm-up fixture, India will take on Australia which will take place on October 17. Their 2nd warm-up fixture will be against New Zealand and will take place on October 19.